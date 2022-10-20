In today’s world one wonders about the future leadership of our country. Sammi Rather, a Sophomore and Alayna Myhre, a Junior at Sebring High School proved last Saturday that our country is in good hands.
They literally proved their leadership skills as they single handedly planned, led, and worked tirelessly to create a Halloween tennis tournament they entitled “Grave Rave Grandslam.” It was held at the Thakkar Tennis Center in the Country Club of Sebring.
Alayna Myhre said, “We wanted to fund our high school tennis team as most money goes to support other high school sports programs.” Over 26 adult, high school and younger players payed $20 each to play in the tournament. Other donations were given to purchase tennis team travel jerseys and meals for road games.
What made the tournament a delight is Myhre and Rather asked all players to dress and play their matches in Halloween themed costumes. Players then voted for the most creative getups. Kartik Ananthan and Jackie Lackey won for their “Where’s Waldo” attire, he as Waldo and she as Wenda. The crowd took delight in watching the players trying to maneuver the courts in their outfits.
Other costumes included, Andrew Livingston as a hillbilly, Valdehi Patel and Julia Charter wearing pumpkin t-shirts, Michael Garcia in a Fin Merton cap based on Adventure Time, Bob Swaine as Friar Tuck, T.C. and Scarlett Lackey as shipped wrecked pirates. Others wore spooky themed T-shirts they had made special for the tournament.
The fun began at 5 p.m. Teams played a Pro Set of 8 games. The first team to win 8 games went on to the next match. The court lights lit up at dark and matches went on late into the evening. Pirates, T.C. and Scarlett Lackey won the Grave Rave Grandslam defeating Gavin Szocka and Rob Livingston 8-6.
Th players and guests enjoyed pizza, cookies, cake and beverages provided by generous. donors. Trophies were awarded to the 1st, 2nd, and consolation winners as well as to the costume winners. It wasn’t too spooky, just a bit devilish, an enjoyable evening of tennis and camaraderie.
The Thakkar Tennis Center is owned and operated by the Highlands County Tennis Association. It is an active club of over one hundred members who enjoy the lifetime sport of tennis. The Club holds a number of tournaments throughout the season including, an upcoming Turkey Tournament. For details about joining and learning more about HCTA visit highlandscounty tennisassociation.org.