Thank doctors and nurses, value friends
Having survived life’s experiences into the so-called Golden Years, I would like to comment on a few things you might care to give thought to.
My experiences with the medical profession, serious illnesses and hospital stays had been very limited. Not a believer in preventive medicine, having been brought up with the credo, “You only go to a doctor for a very serious illness or injury,” I have recently learned a few things I would like to share with you.
In the past couple years I have, by necessity, visited our two medical providers, Highlands Regional and AdventHealth and been serviced by Doctors Choice home nursing. While I have had little contact with my doctors, I have had much contact with the nurses. Whether they be RN’s, LPN’s or any other designator, I have gained a new respect for all they do, the caring, friendliness and professionalism they show. While the doctors might be the pillars of the medical profession, the nurses are certainly its bedrock. We in Highlands County can well be proud and thankful for all they do. Thank them whenever you get the chance.
As a widower living alone, I must add that I would be at a loss without the caring and comfort of my friends for their sacrifices on my behalf. Value your friends.
Bert Horwitz
Sebring