This is a preemptive “thank you” just in case we forget to say it in a few weeks. Thanks to the local, state and national election officials for what will undoubtedly be the most unique election experience any of us will go through.
Thanks to the election commissioners who have spent months not just ensuring the election rolls are correct and complete, but stocking up on materials and supplies never before needed for an election day.
When was the last time they sought out the best vendor and prices for cotton-tipped swabs, cases of disinfectant and personal protection equipment for poll workers?
Also, these officials have had to adapt and change their plans due to a laundry list of court cases, rulings and policy changes related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and state and federal lawmakers swinging wildly on their indecision of how to handle certain situations.
These election officials are dedicated and have remained solely focused on the mission of providing the most secure and safe voting experience possible on Nov. 3. So, before we forget, thanks.
An editorial from The Vicksburg Post, Mississippi.