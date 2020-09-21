In the midst of all the petty political letters that go into the Highlands News-Sun, I want to offer something different. I'd like to offer thanks to the editors and staff of the paper for pre-empting the regular submissions in favor of posting the names of those lost in the September 11, 2001 attack on our nation.
Standing as one of the darkest days in our history, we don't want to lose sight of those who were taken prematurely by this savage act. It was classy of the News-Sun to take this stand in honoring the lost.
Warren Pender
Sebring