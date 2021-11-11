His story enraptured me, and I struggled to maintain my composure. His bony fingers gestured wildly as he flicked his hands to illustrate how the explosions had gone off. Animated beyond what one might expect to see of a frail, elderly gent, it was clear he was reliving moments of so long ago. Serving on a submarine during World War II, he explained how a ping was returned by a pong, indicating they had found their target. He told of swimming after his ship went down and surviving various perils. His youth long gone, his memory remained sharp and clear as he shared memories of his service.
Today is Veterans Day, a national holiday since 1938. The day originated on Nov. 11, 1919. First known as “Armistice Day,” President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed this the first anniversary of the end of World War I. History.com explains how in 1918, on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, an armistice or temporary cessation of hostilities, was declared between the Allied nations and Germany in World War I, then known as “the Great War.”
Commemorating veterans of all wars, the name of this U.S. federal holiday was later changed from Armistice Day to Veterans Day by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1954. The observance date also changed for a few years during 1971-1975 to the fourth Monday in October, before being returned to the historic November 11th date by President Gerald Ford.
Throughout the country and our community, ceremonies of honor will be held and veterans will gather to share their stories. Of course, not all veterans will be the recipients of accolades as some will be working, caring for others, or quietly going about their day. Unrecognized for their service, my hope is that each of us will offer a few words of thanks to those in our path this Veterans Day and perhaps have the opportunity to discover a few more to honor.
I’m willing to bet that if you ask, you’ll find prior service members in places you didn’t expect. Whether it’s the guy checking in your car for an oil change, the gal whipping up your latte or someone in line behind you at the grocery store, former U.S. military members are all around us. How marvelous it would be to identify them and offer just a few moments of thanks?
As the largest employer in the world, our U.S. Armed Forces employs over 3 million members in an astonishing array of positions and job duties. Those veterans return to their communities following their years of service and bring with them a wealth of knowledge and skill. As this day unfolds and we focus on giving thanks to all our veterans who served during war or peacetime, let’s try to acknowledge as many as we possibly can. To the veteran who may not yet have heard thank you, please know your service is appreciated and may this day be one where you hear it spoken aloud wherever you are currently serving your fellow man.