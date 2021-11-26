Today is “Black Friday.” I believe the saying comes from many of the retail stores having so many sales today, that it puts them in the “black” for the yearly sales. But for me today, it is something different. I don’t go to the stores early, stand in line to get the amazing bargains. No, Becky and I will be at home continuing our normal routine. Whatever things we needed we purchased months ago and already took care of our family holiday gifts.
Today is a continuation of the meaning of yesterday. Thanksgiving, or better stated Thanks – Giving is a time we all pause to gather family and friends. Lots of jokes are made about the dynamics of family and friends gathering and expressing different points of view, but let’s not lose the main theme, giving thanks.
For many, emotions are raw from the challenges and loss of the past two years. We can be grateful that things are getting better for those who have decided to make things better, act responsibly, and find a way to cooperate with others instead of tearing them down. It’s a matter of choice.
I have a great deal of things to be thankful for: my wife, family and friends. My health is good, and I still get to do things I enjoy, like fly or do some woodworking from time to time. I am a lucky man and I don’t take any of it for granted.
What I am most thankful for is my still being here. When I was diagnosed with cancer 31 years ago, I was not expected to get through it. By the grace of God, I have and since that time I realized every day since was a bonus and I had a responsibility to make the best of the days following. It took me some time to get into the “thankful mode” since the after effects were significant and life changing, but I adapted.
Now it brings me to identify the thing I am most thankful for. I realized God kept me around for exactly what I am doing now. I am in a place where I can share my God given talents to teach and develop programs that serve our youth. I am thankful to be in a position to “give” what I can to create options and opportunities for high school students in the aviation program.
Many of us who are teachers know how much we love and care for our students. We get to know them on so many levels beyond the gradebook. We celebrate their successes and share the pain of their struggles. We as teachers give, and at times it is draining, but the rewards far outweigh the negatives.
I am thankful for all the people and organizations that have joined me in developing the aviation program we have and the new engineering program beginning next year. The names of the people who have been a part of this would take up more than the space I have for two columns. It goes back all the way to 1998 when we developed the first aviation class at Lake Placid High School. If you are reading this Ruth Heckman, thank you!
Yesterday I had my turkey and gravy, cranberry sauce and a slice of pumpkin pie and watched a football game. I also gave thanks, and continue today, to appreciate the opportunity to give time and effort to be with my students. That appreciation is the sauce that provides a long-lasting flavor of accomplishment.
Thank you, to all in the community who have helped our programs grow. It is so very much appreciated.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.