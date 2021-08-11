Well, the 2021 Caladium Festival Car and Bike Show is over and in the books, and thank you, God, we had no rain, which would have been a total disaster. Since there was no show in 2020, and losing a tone of our volunteers, and the pandemic, also a new director at the Chamber of Commerce, it took a lot of work and a little grumbling. Just weeks before the show, pre-registration of cars was only in the low 20’s, and that wasn’t looking very promising.
Now that the show is over, I really think the pandemic really helped us. I’m guessing a lot of people this past year or so got really tired of sitting home with no place to go with everything shut down. Now it’s finally opened up and was just what Florida needed, like our popular Caladium Festival held in a small town, good ol’ friendly country songs and from what I saw, and many others said too, gobs of people.
The car show had 205 show cars on the field with lots of beautiful classic cars, and again great ‘50s and ‘60s rock and roll music, and announcements by Jim Lind and his Howling at the Moon show. We had again two tables of door prizes and door prize tickets were called from 9 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. and then called show car owners who did not receive a prize to come up and get one, which was about 20 of them. The 50/50 first prize money, $321, was given out. Then we had over 30 back-up 50/50 nice gifts. Thank you to all our 50/50 ticket buyers.
Sponsors of car class with two trophiesBest Automotive Repair, Sebring; Automotive Point, Lake Placid; Ole South Auto Salvage, Venus; Central Security & Electric, Lake Placid; Central Florida Racing & Performance, Lake Placid; Lake Plaid Marine, Lake Placid; The Decor Store, Lake Placid; Lake Placid Title Co., Lake Placid; Sebring International Raceway, Sebring; Clarke Pest Control, Lake Placid; All Around Septic, Sebring; Beef O’Brady’s, Lake Placid; State Farm Insurance, Lake Placid; Brantley Construction, Lake Placid; Duck’s Body Shop & Garage, Sebring; Bill Jarrett Ford, Avon Park; Huston Motors, Avon Park; Chaney’s Used Cars, Avon Park; Miller’s Air Conditioning, Lake Placid; McPhail’s Auto Sales, Sebring; and Dori Matthews, memorial for her father, of Lake Placid.
50/50 donorsHome Depot, Sebring, drill bit sets; Lowe’s, Sebring, tool kits; Advance Discount, North Sebring, 50-piece socket set; WW Lumber, Lake Placid, drill; NAPA, Lake Placid, jumper cables set; Advance Auto, Lake Placid, two sets of hubcaps; O’Reilly Auto, Sebring, wash bucket with products; Car Quest Auto Service, Sebring, wash bucket with products; Cauffield Hardware, Lake Placid, jumper cables; O’Reilly Auto, Lake Placid, wash bucket with products; Nu-Hope, Lake Placid, race car (NASCAR); Advance Discount Auto, Avon Park, wash bucket with products; Big T Tire, Avon Park, four-tire rotation and balance, and front-end alignment; Happiness Farms, Lake Placid, caladiums, and Bates Sons & Daughters, Lake Placid, caladiums.
Door prize donors for the registered car ownersWithout these businesses’ donations there would not be much of a car show.
Lake Placid – Cang’s Restaurant, Glenda Jean’s Kitchen, Happy Chef Diner, Blueberry Patch, Main Street America, Domino’s Pizza, The Cottage Company; Sebring – Chili’s Restaurant, Sebring Diner, Outback Steakhouse, Domino’s Pizza, Dee’s Restaurant, Dimitri’s Restaurant, Cowpoke’s Watering Hole, Chicanes Restaurant, Beef O’Brady’s Restaurant, Cody’s Roadhouse Grill, Village Inn Restaurant, Walmart, Red Lobster Restaurant; and Avon Park – Dutcher’s Diner, Ollie’s Department Store.
A special thank you to McDonalds of Lake Placid for furnishing the coffee and breakfast sandwiches for our workers.
Special thanks
To the Town of Lake Placid workers for getting DeVane Park ready for the car show; Lake Placid Police Department for keeping everyone safe; the Highlands News-Sun for advertising to get volunteers to help with the show; Jerry Meisenheimer promoting articles on our show and getting volunteers; and our great workers and volunteers of the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce who I have worked with putting on this car show for 18 years. Also radio station WWOJ for their on-air promotions.
All the members of the chamber for all their backing of the festival. It’s a lot of work. And now last, but not least, I must thank all my workers who helped with this show, especially Lew Glaspey and James Behrman, two very critical workers who spend many hot manhours making this show one of the biggest and best friendly shows in Florida.
And a big thank you to Alan Jay Automotive Network, who has been a major sponsor for all my 18 years with this car show and also to Teri Conley and her State Farm Insurance business for all they do, especially their workers and sponsorship.
Now with some personal problems with health with myself and wife, age 85, I am retiring from the car show business promoting. Thank you everybody, it’s been a fun ride. Thank you everyone.
Bob Larson
Lake Placid