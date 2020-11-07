This is a big “thank you” to the Highlands County Commission for not caving in to the ill-considered clamor for countywide, fascist mask protocols to be put in place.
More and more there is considerable medical/scientific evidence to the effect that there is no significant efficacy to wearing masks to prevent the spread of viruses.
One of the characteristics of viruses is they mutate on a regular basis, so this feebleminded idea that an end-all, be-all vaccine will save the day is wishful thinking at its worst.
Most of us who are paying attention also know the numbers for the current round of just another oriental flu are artificial and spurious. The cases of deaths from motorcycle accidents, gun shot and just plain ole old age being caulked up to Chinee flu are myriad and obvious to anyone who cares to research outside the MSM miasma.
Again, “thank you”, county commissioners for understanding that many of us do not live in fear, preferring liberty and freedom over nanny-state intrusion and over reaction in response to a vocal, ill-informed (but oh so sincere) group.
“She is the sort of woman who lives for others – you can tell the others by their hunted expressions.” “The Screwtape Letters” – C. S. Lewis
Harold Day
Lake Placid