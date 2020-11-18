SEBRING — It’s almost time to don the buffet pants and tuck into turkey dinners with all the fixings. Despite COVID, the Thanksgiving holiday will arrive. Traditionally, several organizations throughout the county offer free meals and locations to fellowship.
This year, the meals will still be available but the fellowship won’t be. Companionship will have to come from family. Several organizations said the need for meals will be even greater this year.
Nu-Hope Elder Care Services will be providing meals for 200 senior citizens with a Drive-Thru Thanksgiving Celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today (Wednesday, Nov. 18). The dinner location is at Sebring Christian Church at 4514 Hammock Road.
“We are so very grateful to have Duke Energy as the sponsor of the Thanksgiving drive-thru dinner,” Nu-Hope’s Ingra Gardner said. “Though the venue has changed this year, we want to foster a sense of normalcy for seniors in our community. We want them to know they are not alone during these challenging times.”
Dr. John Pepper used his office in Sebring as a drop off center for food donations for Nu-Hope’s Thanksgiving dinner.
“We at Pepper Natural Health and Wellness would like to thank our patients, staff and their families for another successful food drive for our friends at Nu-Hope,” Pepper said. “Thank you Lavernia Bueford for coming to pick up our contribution to the community. We have proudly been gathering donations for over 10 years and look forward to continuing this tradition.”
For over 20 years, The Salvation Army has fed hundreds and this year will be no exception. In the past, pick up and eating at meal sites was available. Due to coronavirus, dinners are pick up only. Meals are available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or while supplies last on Thanksgiving, Nov. 26. Pick up meals at the Highlands County Sports Complex at 200 Sheriff’s Tower Road in Sebring. The Salvation Army staff asks for a call in advance for meals at 863-385-7548x100.
Union Church in Avon Park is planning on serving 750 meals on Nov. 26 at 106 N. Butler Ave. The free meals will be available by pick up or delivered in Avon Park and Frostproof. Organizer Jane Breylinger is seeking volunteers in various positions. She is also in need of pies, but not cream pies as they don’t travel well. To volunteer or for more information, call 863-453-3345. Meals will be in to-go containers and volunteers will be wearing gloves and masks and getting temperature checks.
“We normally say ‘have a hot meal and a hug’ but this year we will say ‘have a hot meal and love’ because we can’t hug,” Breylinger said. “It’s nice to know people can get a hot meal; it’s nice to know you’re remembered.”
The Holy Trap Ministries is collecting turkeys and other food items associated with Thanksgiving dinner for families in need. Monetary donations and volunteers are welcome. For more information call 863-633-0145 or email theholytrap@gmail.com.
South Florida’s Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society is collecting food to give out to those in need. The Everything but the Turkey food drive runs through Nov. 20. Items can be brought to the Avon Park or Lake Placid campuses. Items being collected are canned veggies, fruit, cranberry sauce, pie filling, pie crust, stuffing, mac ‘n cheese, instant potatoes, muffin mix and powdered milk. For more information, call 863-784-7120.