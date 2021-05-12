LAKE PLACID — Patriots Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution presented a Certificate of Award for Excellence in Community Service to Claudia and Ray Tharp of the Golden Corral Restaurant in Lake Placid. This certificate recognizes the efforts of the owners and employees who stepped up to provide free meals to families in need during the early days of the global pandemic.
Highlands County’s available resources were particularly hard hit by the increasing number of needy families. The Tharps gave away as many as 200 meals a day. They saw a need and provided a bridge for those in need until other resources became available.
“We would like to say thank you and we appreciate what you have done for the community,” the DAR said.
The owners will be opening a newly renovated restaurant on June 1.