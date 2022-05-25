LAKE PLACID — David Konstantopoulos, better known as That Flute Guy!, will share his gift of music during the 10 a.m. worship service Sunday, May 29, at the Community Church of God.
David K is an award winning flutist and speaker who has been featured on radio and television nationwide. He has also been the featured speaker and artist at countless conventions, revivals and services nationwide for over 25 years. More importantly, David is recognized as a man with a heart to serve God and a desire to make a difference.
Incorporating Scripture with song, David plays many styles of music from new arrangements of hymns to original songs to worship songs. Community Church of God Pastor Joe DeHart says he even includes the occasional Southern Gospel song to show off some unusual flute techniques that people enjoy.
Jay Rouse, Dove Award winning composer and arranger, says: “David K is a musician’s musician – gifted flutist with a natural ability and unique understanding of music and its subtleties. Surpassed only by his heart for Christ and desire to lead God’s people into worship, David’s ministry will bless your church”.
DeHart cordially invites all to attend this special service. Community Church of God is at 735 S. Sun ‘n Lakes Blvd. It is directly across the road from Lake Country Elementary School, along County Road 29. For more information, call the church at 863-465-3715.