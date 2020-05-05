At a recent White House COVID-19 virus briefing, researchers presented results of tests that indicate ultra violet light, sunshine and some disinfectants effect progress of the disease. The president asked if any of the research could be applied to humans such as bombarding the body with UV lights, or maybe injections of the effective disinfectants. My immediate reaction was that's nuts!
Then I started thinking, suppose a good number of years ago a briefing was conducted to announce a new heart medication and the president asked the researchers “if the heart is bad just replace it with another”? The immediate reaction may have been the same.
There are some who have a mindset that anything is possible and others, like me, whose mindset reaction may have been … this is nuts.
I wonder which is correct? Hmm … an interesting question.
Ralph Page
Sebring