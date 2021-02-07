CHICAGO — 55places.com – a leading real estate platform for homebuyers 55 and older – released its list of the 20 Most Affordable Places to Retire in 2021. To compile the ranking, the company examined U.S. cities with a population of at least 50,000 and determined a score based on a variety of data points, including cost of living, median home value, taxes, accessible health care, transit and walkability scores, availability of 55+ communities, and more. This produced an index of metropolitan areas that offer a mix of quality living opportunities within an attainable price point.
Though choosing a retirement location is a personal and subjective decision, affordability is top of mind for buyers. In fact, 43% of respondents who participated in 55places’ 2020 National Housing Survey, said they expect the value of their next home to be slightly less or much less compared to their current home.
“For the millions of Americans who depart the U.S. labor force each year, the image of what an ideal retirement is can differ,” said George Kolar, regional sales manager for 55places.com. “However, an inexpensive and comfortable way of living are top factors that are considered before entering this phase of life. For adults looking to retire in 2021, the 20 metropolitan areas listed below provide prospective homeowners with low living costs and attractive amenities to foster a high quality of life.”
The 20 Most Affordable Places to Retire in 2021 and their median home price:
Boynton Beach Area – $187,100
Sarasota Area – $239,600
Salt Lake City Area, Utah – $237,500
Dallas-Fort Worth Area, Texas – $165,000
Tampa-St. Petersburg Area, Florida – $182,900
Corpus Christi Area, Texas – $133,200
Baltimore Area, Maryland – $156,400
Pittsburgh Area, Pennsylvania – $116,300
Delray Beach Area, Florida – $267,100
Ocala Area, Florida – $128,600
Philadelphia Area, Pennsylvania – $156,800
Wilmington Area, Delaware – $169,400
Tucson Area, Arizona – $146,500
Houston Area, Texas – $161,300
San Antonio Area, Texas – $136,800
Harlingen Area, Texas – $83,500
Phoenix Area, Arizona – $217,400
Florissant Area, Missouri – $96,400
Charlotte Area, North Carolina – $200,500
Yuma Area, Arizona – $134,100
More information about the offerings of each location and the methodology used to determine the order can be found at 55places.com/blog/the-20-most-affordable-places-to-retire-in-2021.