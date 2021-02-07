CHICAGO — 55places.com – a leading real estate platform for homebuyers 55 and older – released its list of the 20 Most Affordable Places to Retire in 2021. To compile the ranking, the company examined U.S. cities with a population of at least 50,000 and determined a score based on a variety of data points, including cost of living, median home value, taxes, accessible health care, transit and walkability scores, availability of 55+ communities, and more. This produced an index of metropolitan areas that offer a mix of quality living opportunities within an attainable price point.

Though choosing a retirement location is a personal and subjective decision, affordability is top of mind for buyers. In fact, 43% of respondents who participated in 55places’ 2020 National Housing Survey, said they expect the value of their next home to be slightly less or much less compared to their current home.

“For the millions of Americans who depart the U.S. labor force each year, the image of what an ideal retirement is can differ,” said George Kolar, regional sales manager for 55places.com. “However, an inexpensive and comfortable way of living are top factors that are considered before entering this phase of life. For adults looking to retire in 2021, the 20 metropolitan areas listed below provide prospective homeowners with low living costs and attractive amenities to foster a high quality of life.”

The 20 Most Affordable Places to Retire in 2021 and their median home price:

Boynton Beach Area – $187,100

Sarasota Area – $239,600

Salt Lake City Area, Utah – $237,500

Dallas-Fort Worth Area, Texas – $165,000

Tampa-St. Petersburg Area, Florida – $182,900

Corpus Christi Area, Texas – $133,200

Baltimore Area, Maryland – $156,400

Pittsburgh Area, Pennsylvania – $116,300

Delray Beach Area, Florida – $267,100

Ocala Area, Florida – $128,600

Philadelphia Area, Pennsylvania – $156,800

Wilmington Area, Delaware – $169,400

Tucson Area, Arizona – $146,500

Houston Area, Texas – $161,300

San Antonio Area, Texas – $136,800

Harlingen Area, Texas – $83,500

Phoenix Area, Arizona – $217,400

Florissant Area, Missouri – $96,400

Charlotte Area, North Carolina – $200,500

Yuma Area, Arizona – $134,100

More information about the offerings of each location and the methodology used to determine the order can be found at 55places.com/blog/the-20-most-affordable-places-to-retire-in-2021.