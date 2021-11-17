The 2021 CREVENTIC 24H SERIES began the season in January with the Hankook 24H DUBAI, which was won by UAE-based GPX Racing. The GPX Racing Porsche 991 took the lead on lap 124 and never looked back, managing to complete 600 laps over the Dubai Autodrome and finished more than three minutes in front of the WRT Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo. The HRT Bilstein Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo placed third, followed by the GRT Grasser Racing Team, which finished fourth in its Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo.
The HRT ABU DHABI RACING Mercedes AMG GT3 Evo won the GT3-AM class, with the No. 710 Leipert Motorsport Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo taking GTX class honors.
The NKPP Racing by Bas Koeten Racing Porsche 991-II Cup car claimed the 991 class, while the ST Racing BMW won the GT4 class.
The TOPCAR Sport Cupra TCR won the TCR class and PK Carsport captured the TCX class in its BMW M2 CS.
6H ABU DHABIJust 14 cars took to the Yas Marina Circuit the following weekend for the first-ever Hankook 6H ABU DHABI, which was won by the No. 88 Car Collection Motorsport Audi R8 LMS GT3. The No. 710 Leipert Motorsport Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo was second and the Inception Racing by Optimum McLaren 720S GT3 placed third.
The No. 438 ST Racing BMW M4 GT4 captured its second-straight race, capturing the TG class and the PROFILDOORS by Huber Racing Porsche 991-II Cup was the lone entry in the 991 class. The Porsche did place third overall.
12H MUGELLOThe Herberth Motorsport Porsche 911 GT3 R made it look easy in capturing the team’s third Hankook 12H MUGELLO victory, winning by three laps over the MiddleCap racing with Scuderia Praha Ferrari 488 GT3 at Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello. DINAMIC MOTORSPORT Porsche 991 GT3 R placed third.
The Reiter Engineering KTM X-BOW GTX took an easy win over the two Vortex V8 entries in the GTX class, while The No. 955 Willi Motorsport by Ebimotors Porsche 991-II Cup entry took the victory in the 991 class, while the Centri Porsche Ticino Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 CS MR entry captured the GT4 class win.
Red Camel-Jordans.nl took the TCR class victory, with the Speed Lover Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 CS taking top honors in the TCX class.
12H CIRCUIT PAUL RICHARDIt was a solid battle at the front of the Hankook 12H CIRCUIT PAUL RICHARD, but when the checkered flag dropped it was the No. 91 Herberth Motorsport Porsche 911 GT3 R that finished in front of the No. 11 MiddleCap racing with Scuderia Praha Ferrari 488 GT3. The No. 18 Rutronik Racing by TECE Audi R8 LMS GT3 rounded out the podium in the GT3 class.
The No. 724 Reiter Engineering KTM X-BOW GTX ran away from the field in the GTX class, winning by 14 laps over the No. 979 Speed Lover Porsche, while the No. 911 Porsche Lorient Racing Porsche 991-II Cup entry won the 991 class.
The No. 401 PROsport Racing team captured the GT4 class in its spare Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4.
Autorama Motorsport by Wolf-Power Racing ran 1-2 in the TCR class in the team’s two Volkswagen Golf GTi TCR entries, while the No. 226 Nordschleife Racing Ligier JS2 R took the top spot in the TCX class.
12H HOCKENHEIMRINGAs the calendar hit May, the CREVENTIC 24H SERIES headed to Germany for the 12H HOCKENHEIMRING, where the No. 66 Haegeli by T2 Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R captured its first series victory, holding off the No. 11 No. 11 MiddleCap racing with Scuderia Praha Ferrari 488 GT3 by 53.359 seconds, with the No. 10 Leipert Motorsport Lamborghini placing third.
It wasn’t nearly as close in GTX, as the No. 719 9und11 Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup MR posted a 23-lap victory and the No. 925 Bas Koeten Racing Porsche finished three laps in front of the No. 991 NKPP Racing by Bas Koeten Racing to capture the 991 class.
The No. 401 PROsport Racing team captured the GT4 class in its Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4.
The TCR class provided the most exciting finish of the day, as the No. 1 Autorama Motorsport by Wolf-Power Racing Volkswagon was able to finish 4.344 seconds in front of the No. 188 AC Motorsport Audi RS3 LMS. The No. 278 CWS Engineering Ginetta G55 captured the TCX class victory.
24H BARCELONAIt was a 1-2 finish for Herberth Motorsport, with the No. 91 Porsche GT3 R finishing six laps in front of the No. 92 sister Porsche. The No. 18 Rutronik Racing by TECE Audi R8 LMS GT3 had a strong showing and rounded out the podium.
The No. 724 Reiter Engineering KTM X-BOW GTX cruised to victory in the GTX class, winning by 19 laps, while the No. 500 Car Collection Motorsport Audi R8 LMS EVO II was the lone entrant in the P4 class, which is for “GT3 Special Cars.”
The No. 955 Willi Motorsport by Ebimotors Porsche 991-II Cup won the 991 class, with ST Racing returning to the winner’s circle in GT4.
The No. 112 Autorama Motorsport by Wolf-Power Racing Volkswagen Golf GTi TCR was able to turn the tables on its sister No. 1 car and take the TCR victory by 41.195 seconds, while the No. 278 CWS Engineering Ginetta G55 made it two straight victories in the TCX class.
12H HUNGARYA smaller field than usual took to the track in early October for the Hankook 12H HUNGARY, where the No. 91 Herberth Motorsport Porsche GT3 R returned to the winner’s circle, getting the best of four other cars in the GT3 category. The No 85 CP Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 was second.
The No. 720 RD Signs Racing Team won the GTX class, with the No. 955 Willi Motorsport by Ebimotors Porsche 991-II Cup taking an uncontested victory in 911. The No. 438 ST Racing BMW won as the lone entrant in GT4, while the No. 500 Car Collection Motorsport Audi R8 LMS EVO II was again the lone entrant in the P4 class.
The No. 112 Autorama Motorsport by Wolf-Power Racing Volkswagen Golf GTi TCR made it two straight TCR class wins, while the No. 210 Munckhof Racing BMW M4 GTR was the lone car competing in the TCX class.
24H SEBRING The Hankook 24H SEBRING will be the first time the series has competed in Sebring, but it won’t be the last, as Sebring is the final race on the 2022 24H SERIES calendar. Sebring is the fifth North American stop for the CREVENTIC 24H SERIES, with the series last competing in the United States in November, 2019 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.