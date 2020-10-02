Just for the record, I am not wealthy and I do not have gold-plated toilets in a New York apartment. However, I do pay a lot more than $750 in taxes.
That amount, $750, is stuck in my mind for another reason. I purchased an old box truck, put a “Vote Biden” sign on it and parked it in front of the Democratic Party office in Sebring. About three weeks ago, someone vandalized the truck. The repair bill was $750.
I am offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who committed this crime.
I am not making any assumption about the vandal(s) being Trump supporters. That would be as wrong as assuming that legitimate, peaceful BLM protesters would suddenly drop their signs and begin looting liquor stores.
James Upchurch
Sebring