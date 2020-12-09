After reading a recent submission by columnist Michael Shannon, I came away bewildered as to what message his badly written rant was supposed to convey. It took an entire guest column to portray Amazon and Walmart as corporate ogres who were trying to entice the consumer into the realm of a GIG economy.
Mr. Shannon's false comments say that Amazon is coercing the consumer to do their shipping duties by suggesting that shipped items be picked up at local drop locations. The writer refers to corporate heads as "liars" in his missive, which reads like an eternal train wreck.
I have been dealing with Amazon for many years and have never felt coerced to do anything. I have had very few issues with them or their sellers and when I did, these issues were quickly resolved to my satisfaction. It's no coincidence that Michael Shannon is a syndicated right wing hack who writes in favor of conservative boogeymen. The newly duly ousted President Trump had a vendetta against Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon for some time and voiced it often in the same manner as Mr. Shannon does. T
he suggestion to pick up items at a drop location was only that – a suggestion designed largely for those who have fallen victim to porch pirates. It provides a convenient alternative, just as rented mailboxes often do. The same goes for Walmart, which suggests package pickup mainly due to the COVID pandemic. These suggestions are not plots by the corporate world to put the public to work for them. Sometimes things are just what they appear to be.
Mr. Shannon's accusations might have been levied at Sears & Roebuck – once the world's largest retailer. Mr. Bezos built a worldwide company from a small beginnings – selling books online. Mr. Shannon's misguided writing attempts to demonize them as some sinister overseer preying on the consumer. These same consumers vote with their wallets and have made Amazon a retail giant.
Those resentful of Amazon, Walmart or other businesses need not patronize them. Making up wild tales is a Trumpian model, which has been voted out. Not a minute too soon.
Horace Markley
Sebring