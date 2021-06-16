The animal kingdom rules
Humans like to think themselves far superior in the animal kingdom. In some ways perhaps they are, in others, not so much. We share many similarities to other species such as apes, ants, bees, whales, bears and elephants. All of these establish communities and a hierarchy much as people do.
There is a leader and the workers or supplicants. They fight wars and protect their families or territory. Often times, the leader is overthrown by another stronger member who then takes charge.
Evolution has blessed animals who we might think inferior with heightened senses or abilities. Dogs, cats, bats and snakes have far superior vision and hearing capabilities than people. Ants can carry many times their own weight as they prepare their burrows.
Evolution has prepared animals to survive easily in hostile environments that humans would find difficult. Polar bears, penguins, and camels are good examples of lifeforms tailored to their environment.
Unfortunately, humans are one the very few species who kill for sport. Other animals kill for food or over territory. The Laws of Evolution shortchanged human behavior.
Horace Markley
Sebring