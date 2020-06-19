It was July 13, 2011 and I was in my Cessna 150 N3606J over Tennessee, clawing my way up to 9,500 feet. I was racing the rising layer of broken clouds, searching for smooth air.
Flying below the broken clouds in a light single-engine aircraft like a Cessna 150 can be an adventure, especially on a hot July day. The air is very turbulent under the clouds as the air that is in the clear heats up and the air under the clouds is cooler. So, the hot air rises, cool air falls and you get air currents tossing you around as you move from sunlight to shadow under the broken clouds.
For short periods, you can deal with it, but this was a two-day journey from Sebring to Madison, Wisconsin and required two long flying days to get there. The turbulence was so bad, at times it would pop open the right-side door. It would get my attention, but the airflow kept the door slightly ajar, so I just had to lean over and slam it shut again. Clear smooth air was the place to be, I just had to race the rising clouds to get above them. As the day went on, the clouds went higher. I found that around 3 p.m. it was time to find a place to land and call it a day. That was Tullahoma, Tennessee ... the half way point of my trip.
So, what is the best method to take a long cross-country trip in the summer in a light plane? Start at the break of dawn and get an early start. The air is cool and calm since the sun has not yet heated the air. With skies that are likely to be clear, you can put some miles behind you before it gets warm. There should be a placard on the panel of a Cessna 150 stating “Flight after 12 Noon in the summer is not recommended.” There are many things that need to be considered to have a safe and enjoyable flight, but the one thing above all others that will affect a flight is the weather.
When I talk with folks that do not live in Florida full time, I’m often asked if I am a snowbird or if I live here full time. When I let them know I live here all year, they often ask how can I stand the heat in the summer? My answer is “Florida mornings.” Much like flying in the summer, the best time to get things done in Florida in the summer is to get outside early and get things done before noon. You can run your errands to stores and such from noon to 2 p.m. or so. Most stores are air-conditioned, so your only challenge is walking from the car to the store. Arrive back home by 2:30 or 3 p.m. just in time to avoid the regular thunder and rain storm that lasts an hour or so. This is the time to get things done inside. Late afternoon, or after dinner, it is cool and outside projects can continue with the extended daylight. If you find the need to be outside in the afternoon, wearing sun screen, a wide brimmed hat, and drinking lots of water is a good approach.
During the recent stay-at-home protocols, Becky and I found time to catch up on many projects around the house. My grandchildren shared how they had a Monarch butterfly caterpillar in a jar on some milkweed leaves and watched it eventually turn into a butterfly and released it. That caught Becky’s attention and soon we had some potted milkweed plants in the yard. A few plants turned into more and more that would attract butterflies with the plant total now standing at 70-plus and growing. It also included building a pergola to provide limited shade and a place for butterflies to hang their pupae. Butterfly births to date are approaching 30. All this outside effort followed the “Florida morning” routine.
If you have lived in Florida for any extended period of time, you know the magic of Florida mornings. I think I’ll go out and see the new caterpillar count, and see how may new Monarch “aviators” we can expect to see take flight in the near future.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership between the School Board of Highlands County, the Sebring Regional Airport, EAA Chapter 1240, and Career Source Heartland, and other community groups supporting youth He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522