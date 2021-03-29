In a recent Viewpoints, Miguel Arceo chastised President Biden for failing to address rising gas prices. Actually, there is little any president can, and in my opinion should, do to impact gas prices.
Why are gas prices rising? It is basic economics: Demand is outpacing supply. More than half of the cost of gasoline at the pump is due to the cost of crude oil, and that cost is subject to supply and demand. OPEC and Russia have voluntarily cut back supply through April. What can the president do about that? Well, nothing. The U.S. oil companies, due to low oil prices over the past year, are not investing in finding new sources of oil. Should the president force them to do so? He couldn’t even if he wanted to.
The novel coronavirus had global oil demand drop by 5.6 million barrels per day, a big reduction in supply. As Miguel pointed out, as the economy opens up, demand is outpacing supply. Since he can’t dictate supply, should the president stifle the economy to reduce demand and bring gas prices down? I don’t think so.
There is always a seasonal increase in gas price as suppliers switch to summer blend gasoline, which requires costlier additives. Should President Biden cancel summer? I’d like to see him try.
Our economy is largely free market. This means that supply and demand regulate production. As demand increases, supply will also increase, albeit with a lag in time. Let the free market work. We don’t need or want the president to interfere.
And for those blaming President Biden for the higher gas prices, recall that, under President Trump, during the spring and summer of 2018 the average price of gas was over $2.90, and in 2019 it was over $2.80.
Dick Bipes
Lake Placid