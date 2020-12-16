“The Lord saves the best for those who leave the choice with him.”
I don’t know how many times my friend used to remind me of that.
As a single Mom, she knew I would love to marry a righteous mate. So, she never hesitated to remind me of that saying. She helped make waiting light instead of heavy. Hope and anticipation replaced fear and despair.
There are many Scripture passages that admonish us to be patient and let the Lord take the lead. But in one of those memories I see my pastor/uncle saying Psalm 27: 14 NKJV which says,
“Wait on the Lord; Be of good courage, and He shall strengthen your heart; Wait, I say on the Lord.”
How I loved it when Uncle Al read the Scriptures and helped me to find references myself, love God’s Word and hide it in my heart.
We have been in the season of Advent since the beginning of December. And advent means wait.
What in December do we wait for? We wait to celebrate the birth of Jesus, our Savior and Lord. We make preparations for giving, decorating and sharing.
However, with the widespread fears about Covid-19, gatherings will be mostly curtailed. Yet, that doesn’t mean we let fear rule.
The verse above is the ending to the Psalm that begins, “The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The Lord is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid.”
This has been a troublesome year for my personal health. Finding solutions to my ongoing issues has not been easy. At last, it seems I have found plausible answers and am working on getting well.
So, I was thinking of how waiting for appointments or results can be a chore. And that is when Psalm 27: 14 popped into my heart and mind.
It changed my thoughts on waiting to ones of anticipation and hope. And I knew that at that moment, God had just spoken to me through a memorized portion of his Word. And I shared it immediately with my husband Ken as joy bubbled up in me. Being aware of his voice has been a spiritual journey I’ve been on and I am staying alert not to miss these encounters with him.
Waiting indicates trust and preparation.
As Mary and Joseph waited and prepared for Jesus’ birth, they trusted God would fulfill his purposes...even with only a stable and a manger bed for his Son.
Wait with hope and anticipation! Selah