The Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) is pleased to announce that they are returning to holding their monthly artist receptions on the first Saturday of the month from noon to 2 p.m. The receptions were halted when COVID came into the picture.
October 2nd was their first artist reception of the year. The exhibit was “The Art of Maureen Fulginiti”.
You may have heard that the Peter Powell Roberts Museum recently suffered a roof failure. The good news was no art was involved or damaged.
According to Gaylin Thomas, HCA’s President, “The City of Avon Park has been very responsive and the leaks are temporality fixed. Repairs should be completed in the next week or two.”
This month’s talented artist is Maureen Fulginiti. She is not working for anyone right now and says she enjoys being her own boss and making her own hours.
“I am from a Navy family and went to 14 different schools in 12 years,” said Fulginiti. “I really saw and experienced a lot during those years. I even lived in the Azores (off the coast of Portugal) for several years.”
Her good friend, Judy Nicewicz, who is HCA’s new gallery manager, asked her to exhibit her work there.
“We both met and worked with the Caladium Co-Op (Lake Placid) for many years. I did have a previous exhibit with HCA a number of years ago when we had a very small space at the Sebring Airport.”
Fulginiti says working in pastels is her favorite medium. She says when she enters her pastels in competitions she usually has a winner. Her acrylics she calls her ‘lazy works’. The acrylics are used for old historic buildings.
Her work “Batsto Barn 1700’s” is a favorite. “The building is in South Jersey. It’s where the ammunition for General George Washington’s Army was made. The area is now a state park.”
Her true love is horses. She even married a horse racing jockey.
“He was a true Italian jockey with dark curly hair. I worked on the race track for a while and that was quite an experience. I later worked at a horse farm.”
Dave and Meike Zeller were browsing through the works.
“Absolutely wonderful!” said Meike Zeller. “I love the fact that the artist is present. You get to talk to her, learn about the medium and the materials she uses. Dave does photography and we both love nature.”
Fulginiti has been working on 91 pet portraits on the outbuilding at Spring Lake Dog Park. She also does pet portraits for others if requested.
Refreshments (finger sandwiches, cheese and crackers, cupcakes and cookies) and beverages were available to browsers. A raffle was held for a Peter Powell Roberts print.
“Unless you do commercial work or graphic art, this career is not a money maker,” said Fulginiti. “If you have the basic skills and passion and enjoy it, that’s all that matters.”