SEBRING — Did you ever wonder where those beautiful costumes the actors at Highlands Lakeside Theatre wear on stage come from? They are amazing. So are the people behind the scenes that create these masterpieces.
Kris Juve and Rachel Moore are two of the team members working on costumes for the upcoming play, ‘A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder’ which begins on August 20. They are both experienced seamstresses.
These are busy ladies with a lot of things on their plate. Juve is the Volunteer Coordinator for the Retired Senior Volunteer Program and is involved in the Leadership Highlands program.
Moore home schools her talented daughter, who is an actor, and is also co-founder of Moore Performing Arts with her husband, and Ever After Characters.
“We’re co-costumers for the second time,” laughed Juve. “We see a lot of each other. We also worked on the play, “Mathilda.”
“In the upcoming play there are 11 cast members. One cast member plays nine characters. There are 402 costume pieces with over 50 hats.”
The script drives the costumes and the timing for the changes. If the scene is outdoors, there may be hat and gloves used. When the scene goes inside, the clothing changes again. They have been working on this show since they met with the director, Jen Westergom, back in February.
The show takes place in the Edwardian Era which is from 1900-1914. They researched photos from other shows to create the authentic vision.
“The costumes are based on how the director sees the show, the vision, and what’s actually available to use. We repurpose many articles in different forms of textiles,” said Moore.
“We have an immense wardrobe department to pull from,” said Juve. “We did an initial costume pull and hat pull and placed them on the rack to see what we had to work with. Then we sent it all to Jen for storage.”
Hats are very important in this play. The costumers got straw hats and sewed hair onto them to make a sort of helmet for easy on and off. Quick changes for costumes, wigs and hats is critical for proper timing.
“One character wears four different layered hats at a time; British, Indian, Egyptian and African. He needs to flip them off quickly,” said Moore.
Moore says she is a professional thrift store shopper. “I take my daughter Lyric with me and we go ‘textile scanning.’ We look for dresses with lace and unique patterns or anything that fits with the vision that we can repurpose.”
They repurpose items like dresses, suits, drapes, table runners, scarfs and much more. They give new life to old and discarded items and make them into elaborate costumes.
One outfit has a grandma broach, old lace and jewelry sewn right into the garment. They also add long, sturdy zippers in the back. Old ties are made into pocket handkerchiefs, neck ascots and even hat bands.
“For the quick costume changes, we sew in long zippers. So in addition to quick on and off, we can tailor a garment to fit any size actor wearing the costume,” said Juve.
“We have a lot of unconventional hats, “said Moore. “One is made from a deconstructed Sebring High School 1990’s chorus dress. We scout the thrift stores, consignment shops and fabric stores. Much is donated, but some we have to purchase.
“We had a budget of $1,500 and used less than $1,000. We were told that the work we did would have cost $5,000-$6,000 without repurposing.”
One very special hat used in the play, from a Miss Shingle, was lovingly preserved since the late 19th century. The elegant black hat was worn by Caroline when she married Edward way back in 1891.
There are so many people that work on the HLT wardrobes under the expert direction of Tom Staik. A few of those people named were Rosemarie Berringer and Olivia Scott.
“We have to credit Eliana Hagen, one of our young actors, with organizing the wardrobe department.”
Moore and Juve want to pass on what they know about costuming, which is a dying art, to the younger actors. They are passionate about what they call a truly joyful experience.
“When the show is over, the follow-up work begins,” said Juve. “We have to sort the costumes, have them washed or dry-cleaned, remove the sewn on items like jewelry, deconstruct them for future use and return them to their proper place in the wardrobe.”
You don’t want to miss the opportunity to view these amazing costumes. Be sure to get your tickets for ‘A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder’ which begins on August 20. Visit www.highlandslakesidetheatre.org for more information.