Yoga is “action done with beauty and purity, and in complete harmony of body, “mind and soul,” B..K.S. Iyengar (Light on Yoga). When practicing Yoga in a calm, peaceful atmosphere with others of like-mind in search of Beauty and Growth, it is time to forget the hustle of the day, media negativity and ignite positive thinking. A Yoga practice focuses on pro-active thoughts, feelings and awareness of Beauty within the mind/body The Art of Yoga welcomes new learning, giving a burst of enthusiasm to renew life.
One great environment for a Yoga class is the Peter Powell Roberts Museum in Avon Park. The Yoga students in the photo, taken last year at the Museum, express strength and beauty surrounded by Roberts’ unique art of “abstract naturalism” (“I Never Paint Alone,” Jan Marop). The Museum promotes Roberts legacy with over 100 paintings. He is an acclaimed Florida Master Artist, who was an Instructor at the Ringling School of Art in Sarasota for 23 years.
Today, begin to renew the Spirit through the Yoga art form of “Warrior I”, as the ladies in the picture express holding the posture.
Begin to execute the pose from a strong stance, back straight and tall. Step one leg forward and bend the knee, keeping it level over the foot. Raise both arms parallel to each other and extend long. Remain in this low lunge and breathe. Hold the pose and internally lengthen the core. Feel your own power and keep lifting up to the sky. After at least three minutes, pass back through “Tadassana” or “Mountain Pose” with a tall posture and change legs to repeat.
As author Jon Kabat Zin says in his book: “Wherever our feet carry us, we watch our step and appreciate where we are. What greater gift can be bestowed upon us (“Wherever You Go There You Are”).
“Warrior I” pose is a great way to improve circulation and energize the entire body. Additionally, this pose activates the muscles in your core, lower back, arms, and legs. using only your body weight as resistance. (www.zliving.com/fitness/yoga/warrior)
“Warrior I” can be practiced anywhere when the body needs to be lengthened as this pose breaks through tight energy lodged in the spine, especially in the lower back and down behind the knees. As you initiate “Warrior I”, free up tightness wherever it constricts muscles/energy. Hold the posture and deeply breath as you ground your energy into the Earth using your own body energy. Feel positive and strong!
Gaylin Thomas, president of the Heartland Cultural Alliance, says “the artwork of the Peter Powell Roberts Museum creates a setting for Yoga classes with an ambience of nature, peace and beauty. This also stands as an invitation to contact Yoga Instructor, Nancy Dale, nancydalephd@gmail.com, or (863) 214-8351, if you are interested in Yoga classes resuming at the Museum in the Fall”. All levels of Yoga are available. Hope to see you soon!