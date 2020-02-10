The Artists’ Group, as part of the Corporate and Community Education division at South Florida State College, has announced the schedule for their next series of painting and clay sculpting offered to the public.
“We encourage all levels from beginning to more advanced adult student, and gear most classes for each student’s individual success,” oil painting instructor Nancy Adams says. “All of our teachers strive to provide a fun learning experience where new skills are developed and just as important, new friendships are formed.”
Betty Heim, TAG’s watercolor instructor, enjoys challenging her students in her classes: “In our studio, not only do we focus on the actions of painting, but the thinking as well. Our students produce really fine work at every level.”
The following classes will be held inside the Artists’ Group Studio in the Hotel Jacaranda. Interested students should sign up with the SFCC Registrar’s Office at 863-784-7405. Include the course number (CRN#) when registering for the class of your choice. Any questions concerning supplies, etc. should be directed to the studio at 863-784-7346.
• Clay works/Ceramics (CRN# 21255) Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to noon, March 11- April 29 (7 weeks), Cost: $135 (includes all supplies).
• Oil Painting – Absolute Beginner (CRN# 21261) Fridays, noon to 4 p.m., Feb. 21 – March 13 (4 weeks), Cost: $115 (includes all supplies).
• Watercolor – Beginner/Intermediate (CRN# 21260) Thursdays 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., March 12 – March 26 (3 weeks), Cost: $90.
• Acrylic painting — Intermediate/Advanced (CRN# 21257) Wed. 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Feb. 12 – March 11 (5 weeks), Cost: $120.