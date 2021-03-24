LAKE PLACID — You probably have heard of “the” Barber of Seville.” But have you heard about the “seven” barbers of Lake Placid and why they have a red, white and blue pole in front of their places of business?
In days gone by, barbers were also surgeons. The barber red, white and blue pole outside told people who could not read what services the shop offered. Red stood for bloodletting, white for the bandages used to stop the bleeding and for tooth extraction, and blue symbolized veins or shaving.
Monks used to do bloodletting, which were cuts made into the body to draw blood out of the patient. Draining blood was thought to be a cure for maladies like migraines, epilepsy, small pox and gout to name a few. In 1160, Pope Alexander stopped the monks and priests from performing that ritual. Eventually, the “occupation” was taken over by barber-surgeons.
Ambrose Pare, a 16th century Frenchman, is considered the father of modern surgery. He started his career as a barber-surgeon. The word barber is from Latin, meaning beard.
The barber-surgeons took over the trade where their shops became places to not only get a hair cut, a shave, a beard trimmed, but also bloodletting and tooth extraction. Thank goodness bloodletting fell out of use as a presumed cure for disease in the 19th century.
In 1950, The William Marcy Company of St. Paul. Minnesota fabricated barber poles to symbolize the barber-surgeon tradition. As of 2010, the company has produced over 83,000 barber poles. And there is a strong tradition related to who can post a barber pole in front of their business. Technically, only “traditional” barbershops are allowed the honor. Hairdressers are excluded.
There are five traditional barbershops in Lake Placid posting a barber pole. They are Tony’s Barber Shop, Mike’s Barber Shop, Timeless Barber Lounge, Jose’s Barber Shop and Zee’s Barber Shop. Ana’s Hair Salon and Angela’s Salon have a barber pole sign. They offer men’s haircuts plus women’s salon service.
Ana’s (Santiago) on Interlake Circle is now owned by her son, Carlos Rodriguez. Santiago passed away in 2019. Rodriguez has on display the beauty school certificate she earned in Bronx, New York in 1966. Rodriguez continues his mother’s tradition.
Tony Morris owns his shop with his son Justin, on Interlake Boulevard. He still has his original barber chair from 47 years ago. His shop was started by his father-in-law in 1968. When Tony began cutting hairm he charged $2.25 a cut. Today, a hair cut in town ranges from $11 to $15 with most offering discounts for military, police officers, firefighters and seniors.
Morris said, “There used to be a service called ‘singeing.’ We used to charge a buck extra for a singe. The barber would take a taper, light it and singe your hair. It was thought that would keep your hair healthy. We used to have a guy drive all the way from Arcadia to have his hair singed.”
Besides getting a haircut and beard trim, you can still get a shave from Brad Stuteville at Timeless Barber Lounge for $18 — $15 for the shave if you add a haircut. The shave includes using a hot towel to clean your face and open your pores. Other barbers in Lake Placid refer those wanting a shave to Stuteville. The weirdest hairstyle, according to Stuteville, “was when a teen wanted a cut to look like an iguana sitting on top of his head.”
All the Lake Placid barbershop owners say that “flat tops” are back in style and the “fade” is popular. That is the cut where your hair is faded on the sides from long at the top to short at the bottom. The most popular local cut is called “The Lake Placid Special.” It is a comb over, popular with the senior balding snowbirds.
If you want to see what a barbershop looked like in 1950, where you could also get a shoe shine, visit the Lake Placid Depot Museum. They display a miniature of Buddy’s 1950 Barber Shop along with antique clippers, razors and shaving kits. His shop was located on Interlake Boulevard.
All seven barbershops displaying a barber pole in Lake Placid have a reputation for giving a quality haircut. Choose the one with a barber who has a personality and cut you like and become a regular. However don’t ask them to pull a tooth, singe your hair or do bloodletting. Stick with a beard trim or a shave and a haircut. And they’ll love a nice tip.