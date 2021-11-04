Getting a late start, what was to be an early morning hike turned into a late afternoon excursion. The weather, just this side of perfect, offered intermittent sunny moments until scurrying clouds quickly cooled things down. Coupled with the low humidity and steady breeze, it was an amazing day to be outdoors. Because we hadn’t started until mid-afternoon, by the time our slowpoke traversing equaled about four miles we were enjoying that golden hour before sunset.
Nearing the end of our hike, the sun’s rays stretched far into the woods as it slowly descended, sending search rays of gold through and onto the vegetation before us. I marveled how the woods began to appear more like an oil painting hanging in some chilled gallery than the foliage we had become familiar with through the day. No doubt moments like these were the inspiration for those works of art and our progress started to feel like a foray into sacred space.
Pushing our tired bodies a few extra strides to a secluded waterfront, I delighted in the heavily festooned arching oaks. Slipping under curtains of Spanish moss, we quickly emerged to a brief stretch of white sand beach. Dark indigo waves lapped quietly in the dwindling breeze. Despite homes present on the other side of the water body, no boat traffic or vehicle noise reached our ears. It was silence and birdsong, my favorite soundtrack.
We enjoyed the peace and isolation for a wee bit before heading back toward our vehicle. An enormous dead tree provided one of our largest raptors a resting place for a few moments and gave us the best wildlife sighting of the day. I took a bunch of photos before it launched itself into the sky above us and soared off. We talked quietly about the day and how much enjoyment it had brought us as we strolled back to civilization.
The sun now nearly set, sent fingers of warm light in and through the curtains of moss hanging nearly to the ground. The effect created a spectacular vision of beauty before us. Pausing to absorb the moment, I spoke in hushed tones of scheduling more late afternoon hikes in which we could experience more incredible images like those currently before us. That’s when it hit me. Daylight Saving Time was about to expire.
This weekend we will fall back and lose that hour of daylight I so cherish on this side of the season. With darkness arriving an hour earlier than we have become accustomed to, the suggestion of adding headlamps to our hiking gear was made. Considering my wandering interests and typical dawdling when an interesting plant, animal or insect appears, carrying portable lighting makes good sense. While cell phones offer flashlight apps, battery life is often unreliable as I’m also utilizing GPS while hiking.
More darkness makes it a challenge to get outdoors but we’ll plan our hikes with a bit more thought and carry some back-up light source. No doubt the evening will come where we will find ourselves in the dark at some point, but that’s part of the adventure that keeps us coming back for more.