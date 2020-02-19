In continuation from last week’s article, I wanted to get down to what’s crucially important, sunscreen.
Local nurse practitioner Laura Atallah finds that here in Florida using sunscreen is probably one of the most important things you can do for your skin.
“Absolutely, hands down sunscreen,” she said. “I think it’s important, usually 30 SPF and above.”
SPF (sun protection factor) translates into a measurement of how long your sunscreen will protect your skin. The AAD (the American Academy of Dermatology) recommends using sunscreens with at least 30 SPF, with just that number, 97% of the suns UVB rays are blocked.
Though UVB rays cause skin to burn and increase chances of skin cancer, it’s not the only rays that come into contact with our bodies. There’s also UVA rays, which are also referred to as aging rays.
Being exposed to UVA rays can increase the chance of an individuals skin prematurely aging. To help combat both, dermatologist often recommend using sunscreens that are considered broad-spectrum.
When choosing a sunscreen its important to know which ingredients to look out for.
“If you’re going to do a sunscreen, find one that’s titanium oxide or zinc oxide, that’s number one, it’s really important. And then also something that is paraben free and doesn’t have a-lot of ingredients, you have to keep it simple” said Atallah.
When shopping be out on the lookout for natural or mineral sunscreens, they’ll be the ones that include titanium oxide and/or zinc oxide on their lists. Another type is chemical sunscreens, they normally consists of ingredients like, oxybenzone, avobenzone, ocyisalate, homosalate and a few more that follow.
Now both have their pros and cons, depending on ones needs, but both need to be applied every couples hours. Even if the SPF is 100 it doesn’t exempt it from only being applied once. It just means it blocks a bit more of the UV rays, not that it blocks it out longer.
Especially here in The Sunshine State where it’s reported to have a higher rate of skin cancer, usually ranking at or near the top of statistic lists, sunscreen should be a top must have and use product. CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) reported in 2016, that Florida had 6,722 cases of Melanomas of the skin.
Atallah wanted to share one more important piece of information before we ended our interview, never self diagnose if you’re having any issues with your skin, “
“Don’t Google, don’t doctor yourself. If you really do have a concern, at least reach out to somebody” said Atallah.
She also finds it important if you have any questionable moles to follow this key, “The ABCDEs of your skin, which is asymmetry, border, diameter, circumference and elevation. If it’s asymmetrical, meaning if you can’t fold it over in half and it looks symmetrical on the other side, that’s something that we will look for. And then border, if the borders are regular, that’s something that we look for, so that’s around the actual mole. And then circumference, if the circumference is bigger, we usually like to look more into that and then diameter, bigger and then elevation, if it’s raised.”
It’s an important key and people should always be aware, especially since the skin is the biggest organ in the human body.
Here’s a fun fact, comedian Mindy Kaling finds inspiration in a surprising character, she quoted, “[My beauty icon] is Nosferatu, because that vampire taught me my number-one and number-two favorite beauty tricks of all time: Avoid the sun at all costs and always try to appear shrouded in shadows.”
Maybe to achieve the skin of champions, we must all become vampires, just kidding part of the reason people move to Florida is for the sun, so do well to remember when it comes to your skin, take care of it, research your beauty/skincare products and don’t stay out in the sun for too long especially without sunscreen.