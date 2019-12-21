Christmas. A time to give and receive gifts. And if you’re reading this column on Saturday and anything like me, you are probably in a mild state of panic because you haven’t finished your shopping yet.
One thing I’m finding as I get older, I want less stuff. Oh, it’s not that I don’t want anything — I haven’t gotten to that point — but I’m more immune to the culture of “gimme” than I was when I was younger.
For example, I’m typing this on an old laptop that is my main computer. How old? Windows 7 was a thing when I got it and 10 was a twinkle in Bill Gates’ eye. So, it’s been a while.
It is showing its age, sometimes acting very clunky and slow. Occasionally it plays games with me, acting as if it’s about to die for good, which never fails to drive me crazy. But thus far I’ve been able to nurse it and bring it back from the brink.
So, would I like a new laptop? Sure. Am I asking for Santa to bring me one? No. I know laptops cost a bit of money, and I’m content to wring every last byte out of this one before I upgrade.
So, you might be curious to know what I do want for Christmas for 2019. Well, dark chocolate is always a safe bet. But, let’s go crazy. If I could have anything I wanted, here are a few things someone could stick in my stocking:
A lie detector for politicians. I was going to limit this to Congress, but hey, let’s dream big. I would want something you could attach to a politician and instantly be able to tell if they were lying to you. Maybe give them a mild electrical shock if they do. Though with some politicians, they might spend hours twitching with shocks going through their bodies while they make a speech. Might have to rethink that.
Transporter technology. You know how in “Star Trek” they can transport themselves thousands of miles? I want one of those. With children living in South Carolina and Ohio, it would make it easy to drop in for a visit on a weekend. Just as long is the thing didn’t scatter my molecules across the cosmos.
Reasonable discourse. Granted, transporter technology may be more likely. But is it too much to hope that people on opposite sides of the political aisle could get along? I know it’s possible to discuss divisive things without descending to name-calling or personal attacks — I was recently involved in such a discussion. But more and more it seems that this is a skill that is being lost, and we are certainly poorer for it.
But you know, even without these things, I have reasons to be happy. I’m relatively healthy, I have people who love and care for me, and I have a gift for communication which I love using.
As I type this, I am getting close to deadline. Yet I held off writing the column until I could share with you my best Christmas present for 2019. And I got it today.
Matthias Raymond Ware was born Dec. 19, 2019, sometime before 10 a.m. He weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 22 inches long. Mom and son are doing fine. Grandparents are ecstatic.
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all my readers. May you have a wonderful holiday with loved ones, and not get coal in your stocking unless you asked for it.