Peptides are very popular now for good reason. They go on to form a chain that is called a protein, and some of those proteins heal the body. If your mind goes to peptides found in bone broth, or in anti-aging beauty supplements you’d be right. Biologically active peptides are needed for heart health, beautiful skin, and strong bones.
Peptides are naturally found in your skin. You have a lot when you’re young. When you apply them via a face cream or serum, it signals a giant cascade of chemicals in your body that essentially tells your skin cells to make youthful compounds again. You may not see it, but you’ll get compliments about not looking your age, or similar.
Peptides are intended to work very specifically to fight skin inflammation, form collagen, or kill bacteria that causes acne or skin infections. Also, some are hydrating, and minimize brown spots and hyperpigmentation. The advantages of having a peptide in your moisturizing cream is so worth the extra price. Rather than list brand name beauty products, I thought I would give you the names of the peptides themselves. This way, you can look at your own product and see if it contains it.
Palmitoyl Tripeptide-5 – This is a very popular one and it goes by the name Syn-Coll. You can find this ingredient in high-end luxury, skin care products that help with wrinkles and dryness. It’s a synthetic peptide that stimulates your own skin cells to make collagen.
Palmitoyl Tetrapeptide-7 – This is very commonly used in anti-aging serums, moisturizing night masks and wrinkle creams to help minimize acne scars and hyperpigmentation. This is a key ingredient in Matrixyl-3000.
Acetyl Dipeptide-1 – This is another popular peptide that is useful as a soothing agent, rather than a smoothing agent. What’s fascinating is that it stimulates nerve cells that are in your skin to release an opiod type of compound called met-enkephalin, which relaxes your muscles a little bit.
Copper Lysinate/prolinate – This is sold under the brand Neodermyl. It is an essential amino acid mineral complex that is supposed to boost your skin’s own collagen Type I and III, as well as elastin production. It also has a relaxing effect on facial muscles.
Acetyl Hexapeptide-8 or 3 – This ingredient is found in youth-promoting cosmetics, serums and eye creams. It is a peptide that is a fragment of something called SNAP-25, and marketed under the name “Argireline.”
Peptides are a promising avenue for youth seekers. Beauty products containing peptides are sold widely today, almost everywhere! But before purchasing, do your homework, look at reviews, and consider your needs. If you’re in your 30’s you don’t need to pay for the expense of a collagen-boosting cream. But if you’re middle-aged, I’d say the investment is worth the price.
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of ‘The 24-Hour Pharmacist’ and ‘Real Solutions.’ For more information, visit www.suzycohen.com. This information is not intended to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure your condition. Always check with your doctor before following any medical advice.