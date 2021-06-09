It truly amazes me that if a person believes and states that God does not exist, that His Holy Word is a myth that becomes truth to them. That person is going to have two reality checks coming in their eternal lives. Paul tells us in 1 Corinthians 2:14 [“But the natural man does not receive the things of the Spirit of God, for they are foolishness to him; nor can he know them, because they are spiritually discerned.” (NKJV)]. Luke tells us the first reality check will occur very shortly after that person passes from this life to their eternal state. In Luke 16:22 [“So it was that the beggar died, and was carried by the angels to Abraham’s bosom. The rich man also died and was buried. 23 And being in torments in Hades, he lifted up his eyes and saw Abraham afar off, and Lazarus in his bosom.” (NKJV)].
The Bible states all those who die in unbelief will be put into “Hades,” a place of torments, they will stay there until they go before the Lord Jesus Christ at the “Great White Throne Judgement” after the Kingdom age (Rev 20:11).
Paul gives this warning to unbelievers in Romans 1:18-20 [“18 For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who suppress the truth in unrighteousness, 19 because what may be known of God is manifest in them, for God has shown it to them. 20 For since the creation of the world His invisible attributes are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even His eternal power and Godhead, so that they are without excuse,” (NKJV)]. There is no excuse for anyone not believing that God is who the Bible says He is, His very creation declares it plainly to all.
The second reality check is when each unbeliever stands before the Lord Jesus Christ one thing we are told in Philippians 2:9-11 [“9 Therefore God also has highly exalted Him and given Him the name which is above every name, 10 that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of those in heaven, and of those on earth, and of those under the earth, 11 and that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.” (NKJV)].
The judgment of the unbelieving is spoken of in Revelation 20:11-15 [“11 Then I saw a great white throne and Him who sat on it, from whose face the earth and the heaven fled away. And there was found no place for them. 12 And I saw the dead, small and great, standing before God, and books were opened. And another book was opened, which is the Book of Life. And the dead were judged according to their works, by the things which were written in the books. 13 The sea gave up the dead who were in it, and Death and Hades delivered up the dead who were in them. And they were judged, each one according to his works. 14 Then Death and Hades were cast into the lake of fire. This is the second death. 15 And anyone not found written in the Book of Life was cast into the lake of fire.”(NKJV)]. The “books” contain a record of all of the deeds and unrighteous acts of unbelievers. The “Book of Life” is there to show them their name is not written in it.
We are told God will wipe away every tear (memories that cause tears) of the righteous believers in Revelation 21:4 [“And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away.” (NKJV)]. We are not told that about the unbelievers that are in the “Lake of Fire” they will carry that moment before Christ (his holiness and nail scared hands) for all eternity, knowing that they believed a lie of Satan. Unbelievers may not believe this, but they will live it. Please reconsider and turn to Christ in faith and repentance for your eternal soul and destiny.
John Lunn is a Lake Placid resident. Viewpoints are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.