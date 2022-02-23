Dark wave titans, The Birthday Massacre, released their ninth studio album, “Fascination,” this month and it does not disappoint. The Birthday Massacre stay true to their ethereal industrial sound that has captivated listeners since their inception in 1999. This album is filled with the 1980’s inspired beats and synth, heavy guitars and Chibi’s iconic dreamy vocals that fans have come to expect.
The opening track of the album, which is also the title track, sets the scene perfectly for the experience that is “Fascination.” The floaty synthesizer makes the listener feel like they are being transported into another world led through an alien landscape by Chibi’s voice. Owen’s keyboard skills are on full display in “Dreams of You” as they deliver a haunting tune that would not be out of place in a haunted house rave.
By far the strongest trackon the album is “Cold Lights.” All of the parts of the band put their all into this song and they all fit together perfectly. Every single note and measure complements the others completely making this song a shining beacon of The Birthday Massacre at the height of their talents.
The guitars are the real star of “Stars and Satellites.” Rainbow and Falcore deliver a truly stunning performance here that is sure to thrill the more hardcore fans of the group.
In “One More Time,” The Birthday Massacre dive deep into their 80’s influence, giving us that is like the slow dance at a 1990’s gothic prom. The vibe of this song is very Depeche Mode.
“Once Again” is an industrial punk masterpiece that harkens back to the group’s early days when they performed under the name Imajica. This song is a solid winner for fans that have been around for years, but is also accessible to new listeners. The post-punk vibe would fit well into any Hot Topic playlist making it the perfect jumping on point for anyone wanting to get into the group.
This is The Birthday Massacre’s best album to date, and they continue to grow and improve with each new release. I give this album a 5/5.
“Fascination” is published by Metropolis records and is available on digital, physical CD and vinyl.
The band will be performing at Respectable Street in West Palm Beach on March 22 and at The Orpheum in Tampa on March 23.