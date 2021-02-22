Yep, the day has come that a Democrat would blame God for something. Yep, you heard it right folks, God did something wrong. Governor Cuomo, after getting caught lying in how many people died in nursing homes with COVID-19, blames God for the many deaths.
Cuomo, I wouldn't want to be in your place when your soul faces God one day. Like Adam and Eve, Democrats know no personal responsibility for their actions and seem to blame someone else for their iniquities, even God.
Our society is becoming one of, it's somebody else's fault.
Bruce Tooker
Lake Placid