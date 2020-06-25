Just received an email from Rep. Steube where he said he wanted us all to remember and reflect on the past, while pledging to live out Lincoln’s conservative legacy. OK, let's reflect.
In his inaugural address Lincoln said: "With malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right." But that doesn't sound at all like a Republican to me?
See, unlike Abe, who wasn't malicious like Steube — who also has no charity (doesn't even know what it is) — Steube is virtueless and clueless, with no sense of decency — like the spoiled baby in the White House. If virtuous they would learn from Lincoln but are lost in the darkness of vanity, ignorance and conceit, are incapable of growth, and have the understanding of children — as do his constituents and Republicans in general. Trump and Steube are the blind leading the blind!
Mark Zembower
Sebring