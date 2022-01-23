Nearly all are familiar with the raucous cry of the blue jay. That bold, loud “jay-jay” is just a short call in the wide variety of vocalizations this large, showy backyard bird offers. From mimicking owls, hawks and other birds, the blue jay is bold in stature, behavior, and plumage.
If you take a closer look with binoculars or a camera photo, you might be surprised by the intricate patterning found on the wings and tail feathers of this overall denim blue bird. Fully white on the belly, tail and wing feathers are marked with striping and variations of a jewel-toned blue. When at rest and folded, these familiar feathers you may have delighted over finding as a child create a particularly attractive checkered pattern when the bird is viewed from the rear.
The large crest and bill along with facial markings of black on an otherwise blue and white feathered face equal a real beauty of a bird. The black facial outline continues to the chest offering a bit of a regal appearance when the bird is perched upright on tree limbs or telephone wires.
Throughout the eastern United States, this familiar bird can be seen in back yards bullying other birds from your feeders as well as gardens and urban areas adjacent to oak trees. Feeding on acorns, they will collect and bury many through the season. Those that aren’t consumed sprout to grow new oak seedlings, effectively allowing this bird to continue to assist with maintaining its own food source. Tossing sunflower seed, peanuts, or cracked corn beneath hanging feeders will make the feeding source more desirable. Another option is to use a platform feeder so blue jays can easily land to pick up a morsel.
Jays will carry acorns in the upper throat and esophagus in a region known as the gular pouch. If you watch carefully, you may see them swallow multiple peanuts in the same way. (Imagine if you could swallow and carry several hamburger meals to take home with you and regurgitate them to put in the fridge for later!)
Blue jays will “mob” or pester and bother larger predatory birds and mammals. If you hear a flock of blue jays “fussing” you might be treated to other wildlife sightings such as owls, hawks, snakes or even a bear.