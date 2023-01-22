Last week I shared the beauty of a barred owl I was fortunate enough to see in the daylight where good photos could be taken. As I snapped those images, many smaller birds were aflutter in the surrounding trees. Known as “mobbing,” the tiny warblers, titmice, cardinals, blue jays and other avians will join forces and pester this much larger predatory bird until the owl takes off. Sometimes within that gregarious bunch comes a bright surprise.

Initially I assumed it was a yellow-throated warbler as I craned my head to the sun-dappled canopy. The bright flash of the bold, corvette yellow throat is unmistakable. Imagine my delight when downloading the images; I discovered I had been wrong.

