Last week I shared the beauty of a barred owl I was fortunate enough to see in the daylight where good photos could be taken. As I snapped those images, many smaller birds were aflutter in the surrounding trees. Known as “mobbing,” the tiny warblers, titmice, cardinals, blue jays and other avians will join forces and pester this much larger predatory bird until the owl takes off. Sometimes within that gregarious bunch comes a bright surprise.
Initially I assumed it was a yellow-throated warbler as I craned my head to the sun-dappled canopy. The bright flash of the bold, corvette yellow throat is unmistakable. Imagine my delight when downloading the images; I discovered I had been wrong.
My jubilation over incorrectly identifying this feathered beauty was because it’s tough to snap an image of the yellow-throated vireo. Only seen in our region during migration, this chance meet up made my day. Initially participating in a hike, the barred owl had drawn our attention as we connected with others also out enjoying the day.
Talking birds, I snapped images just in case something good was out there and now I had captured several delightful images of this bold yellow bird. Sometimes joining in with flocks of warblers, this uncommon migrant is typically solitary. Participating in the mobbing with the other songbirds it was just birder’s luck to spot it.
A stocky or stout songbird, the sturdy, hooked bill is used for prying insects from bark and leaves. Difficult to see without binoculars, this is a great field mark to help you identify this species. Next look for the “spectacles” around the bird’s eyes. The facial markings make it look almost like this bird is wearing eyeglasses. The yellow-throated vireo has greenish yellow on the head and bold yellow on the neck and around the eyes. The spectacle pattern appears boldly yellow as well. Grayish to olive over the back and wings, two thin white wing bars and a clean white belly help you easily pick out the bold coloration.
Differentiated from the blue-headed vireo, which has bold white spectacle eye markings on a bluish-grey head, both of these birds are just glorious to capture in your binoculars. The blue-headed can be seen throughout the winter months, but on this day, we didn’t capture a sighting of this species.