Having just refilled the bird feeder, I returned to my screen room with a hot cup of coffee and settled in to enjoy the morning show. A flurry of small birds – European house sparrows – erupted from the bougainvillea bush and descended to the safety of the short hedge adjacent to the feeding source. Several bright yellow pine warblers darted in to dine on the suet hanger, flanked by a solitary yellow-throated warbler. Cracked corn and shelled peanuts had been spread in hopes to keep the squirrels busy and draw more colorful beauties common to backyard feeders.
Just then the bold, bright red of a Northern Cardinal shown in the morning light. He flew in and landed, scattering both seeds and the smaller birds. Settling in, his large, heavy bill began steadily cracking open sunflower casings as he ate his fill. Soon his mate, quite a bit drabber, but also highlighted in crimson, joined at the ground underneath. Regular visitors, we’ve even been fortunate enough to see them raise a brood in the brushy trees of our backyard.
Northern cardinals are one of the easiest birds to identify due to their overall brilliant crimson hue. Common throughout the eastern United States, they were named for how their coloration resembles Roman Catholic Cardinals’ red robes. While the males are uniformly bright bold red, females are more reddish-buffy brown with the brighter red plumage on their head crest, wings, and tails. Males have heavy, thick bills of bright red, an impressive erect head crest and black facial mask. Females have a smaller black facial mask and more orange-colored bills.
Young birds resemble the coloration of females and a black bill that changes coloration as they mature. Regardless of the coloration, the bills are all similar in their heavy, thick appearance and can help you identify young birds as cardinals even when they are barely feathered.
Noted songsters, cardinals often call from the edges of thickets, brushy woods, or the tops of trees in urban areas. Draw them to feeders with peanuts, sunflower seeds, and cracked corn. Common to nest in brushy areas of vines and shrubs, they may even nest in your backyard during spring and early summer if you leave things a bit messy.
Both males and females do aggressively defend nesting territory and may attack their own reflection in windows or vehicle mirrors during nesting season. Males can be particularly focused in this regard and will spend lengthy periods of time in territorial disputes or defense behaviors. Females do most of the nest building with nestlings fledging in short two weeks.