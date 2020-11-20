This article has nothing to do with aviation, but the Highlands News-Sun has given me a platform to share some thoughts from time to time and I hope this effort might have a point or two relevant to the times we are in. I’ll send it to the editor, and if Romona feels it worthy, you’ll be reading it. If not, at least I had the opportunity to write down my thoughts and feelings.
In a cabinet in my garage there was an old Spalding catcher’s mitt with a well-used hardball. They are now next to me on my desk as I write this. Both are dirty and have stories to tell as they have been with me since I was in high school. I have two older brothers: Bob is 12 years older and Ken is eight. Bob was out of the house in the US Air Force while I was still in grade school. Ken is the brother I was closest to. He taught me how to swim, throw and catch a baseball, and a multitude of things. He was the family member who came to my high school football games to see me play. Somehow, I wound up with his catcher’s mitt, since I played baseball in a high school age summer league.
I played outfield in the league but would bring the catcher’s mitt along to the games in case anyone needed it. One game our catcher didn’t show up, so it was me and my mitt behind the plate for the first time in my life. All was going well until the first runner was on base. Everyone in the leagues knew everyone else, and they all knew I wasn’t a catcher. As you might expect, the first runner on base went to steal second. I popped up and made one of the sweetest throws ever, where the second baseman caught it ahead of the bag and in a sweeping catch and tagged out the runner. No one tried to steal the rest of the game. It was just dumb luck, and for the rest of the season I called our catcher before our games to make sure he would be there.
The mitt was with me as I headed off to college and then grad school. My family was all in New Jersey and when I left for grad school in Indiana in my VW bus, it was packed with what little I owned at that time of my life. The mitt and hardball were starting the journey through life with me.
Through the many years of jobs and moves from one end of the country to another, I had the mitt. It was a talisman for me and a link to my brother, acknowledging the bond we had. I was kind of the lone wolf of the family, chasing adventure and jobs that took me all over. Ken and I stayed in touch with phone calls and holiday letters. I was never anywhere close in my travels to see any of my family face to face.
Brother Bob came to Florida to join the police department in Kissimmee and my parents were retired in Poinciana. Ken had settled in Texas. I was being chastised by the rest of the family for being silly enough to be in Wisconsin freezing most of the year. 20 years ago, I came to Florida and got warm.
I saw Ken at my mother’s service when she passed, and then again years later when my father passed. At my father’s service Bob and Ken were too shaken to say anything at the service so I volunteered.
I thought it went well but I said something that offended Ken resulting in him not talking to me for years afterward. A couple of years ago I called him attempting to build a bridge (I still didn’t know what I said that was so bad), but when I asked if we could put whatever happened behind us, he hung up on me. That was about three years ago.
Yesterday I finally thought enough was enough, and called him. I was braced for a possible confrontation and rehearsed in my mind how I could be tactful and find a way to mend some fences. The call was made and I was shocked, he was happy to hear from me.
All is well and we are loving brothers again. He tried to send me an email a year ago but he had an old email address and I didn’t get it. It was yesterday that I found out he has stage 4 inoperable cancer in both lungs and is in hospice.
His attitude is upbeat – much like I knew he was all his life. We swapped stories and updates and found out both of us do the household food shopping during COVID-19 limitations with a spreadsheet checklist. I told him I still had the catcher’s mitt and what it meant to me over the years, a link between us that could not be broken. He then told me how he acquired it. My bother Bob was a pitcher and he needed someone to throw to. I was too young at the time to know that.
I’m still processing all of it, knowing he is handling it as well as can be done and is at peace with it all. That helps me in a strange way, knowing what is going on at so many levels, having gone through my own cancer.
What I am frustrated with is the realization that there was so much time wasted on petty emotions. I probably know more than most what he is going through. It tears me up that I can’t be there because of the COVID-19 travel issues and both of our compromised immune systems. I may not be able to be there at the end, and I want to have him see and touch the mitt one more time.
Here is my point. Don’t let the small challenges with friends and family go on unresolved. All you have is today, yesterday is history, and nothing is promised for tomorrow. Our COVID-19 crisis is real and tearing us apart both physically and emotionally. Do what you can to stay safe and connected, and if you have a moment, say a prayer for my brother Ken.
John Rousch is a pilot and the Young Eagles coordinator for EAA Chapter 1240 in Sebring. He can be reached at 863-273-0522 or by email at jhr@stratomail.net.