Hiking along the shady woods, we delighted in the stiff breeze and bright dappling of sunlight as the limbs above us swayed. Soon a song of “peter-peter-peter” rang through the oaks overhead and sure enough, a sparrow-sized grayish bird could be spotted.
The tufted titmouse is a gregarious and easily seen member of the titmice family in our area. The peculiar name originates from its origins in Old English and translates into small bird. Drab in color and darting about, it is believed this bird reminded people of a small mouse with its beady little black eyes and coloration. Also in this family group is the black-capped chickadee which we do not see this far south but is also easily spotted in north central and north Florida.
Our human snowbirds are likely exceedingly familiar with this common species that readily comes to feeders in the winter seasons along with the aforementioned chickadees, nuthatches, and creepers. Here in our area watch for them in the oaks as they search for insects to feed their young. You may also see them at your feeders on occasion.
Tufted titmice nest in abandoned woodpecker cavities and rely on the other species or on natural cavities they find suitable. They will utilize nesting boxes and can potentially be drawn to your yard if boxes are provided. This is a bird that will line the nest box with fur from both wild and domestic animals so if you’ve got a fluffy dog or cat, you might hang some brushed clumps in your trees for nesting materials. Found year-round in nearly the entire state of Florida, only the extreme south Florida and the Florida Keys are outside of their normal territories. In Mexico and Texas there is a similar species known as the black-crested titmouse and the two sometimes hybridize or mix and breed.
The only crested member of its family found in the Eastern United States, the bird has an erect “mohawk” of feathering on its head — the crest. Grey above with white underparts, there is a pinkish orange or buffy patch on either flank that is easily observed with the naked eye. Adults have a black forehead marking between their bold, beady black eyes. Juveniles are similar in size and coloration but lack the black facial marking and buffy side parts.
While you might not be sure you’ve seen them, listen next time you’re outside for their resonating call- “peter-peter-peter.” Chances are there’s a tufted titmouse nearby your home.