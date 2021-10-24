SEBRING — The Chippy Barn and Poppies DIY Studio specializes in shabby chic furniture and offers unique painting classes. Its owners, Mandy Baker and Doniele Disney, are partners in “thinking outside the box.”
Their doors opened three months ago at 650 Park St. in Sebring. Currently, the shop is open weekly on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Once the winter season starts, the shop will also be open on Thursdays.
Baker wanted a unique store. She searches for things to make the store special, for finds that no one else in Sebring has. Disney loves teaching others and holds art classes for a variety of ages and projects. The cost of a class includes all supplies and snacks. She even hosts a children’s “Pet and Paint” class, where the children can meet a baby farm animal for painting inspiration. In the off season she does three to four classes a month, but once it gets busy she’ll be offering two classes each weekend.
The pair specialize in custom-modernizing furniture. That means they “take something vintage and flip it to make it lovable.” Their work saves furniture from being thrown into a landfill — furniture that still has viability.
Baker and Disney are artists. This is not just because of their art background, painting experience and love of beauty, but because they’ve each honed an eye for “what could be.” Shabby chic is not just a style, it’s a pattern of thinking. Combining that deep love for vintage furniture with modern aesthetics breathes new life into people’s great-grandparents’ furniture.
“They don’t make furniture like they used to,” Baker said. Vintage furniture tells stories. Upcycling, painting, refinishing, modernizing and simply making things look new again preserves the stories through the generations — as well as keeping quality furniture in use.
The customer service at The Chippy Barn and Poppies DIY Studio is top-notch. “It’s not about the shop, it’s the people you meet that makes it worthwhile,” Baker said, and she believes that in her heart. She’s the kind of person who will work the skin off her fingers to make a customer happy with their custom order, even matching it to that customer’s existing home and unique aesthetic.
Recently, they have begun renting out furniture for weddings, such as pews, tables and windows for unique seating charts.
Being in the art business, Baker and Disney must constantly sharpen their techniques and keep up with the trends. Following other artists on social media and watching how-to videos keeps them on the edge and always honing their craft.
Unfortunately, COVID has impacted business. Another challenge is they have a new location which, while near the Sebring Circle, is off the beaten path a little bit.
Soon, the shop will be participating in Halloween on the Circle in Sebring from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
In the future, The Chippy Barn and Poppies DIY Studio wants to hold pop-up markets for local artists. But this won’t be just any flea market. All the merchandise will be either vintage or original artwork. They are also interested in collaborating with local businesses.
Baker has lived in Sebring for 22 years after moving to Florida from England. In 2015, Disney opened CudaBear’s Lair Animal Sanctuary, a non-profit sanctuary for farm animals. The animals brought to the children’s “Pet and Paint” classes are from CudaBear’s Lair. The sanctuary is not open to the public, but, like any non-profit, it would always welcome volunteers and donations. For more information, look them up at www.cudabearsanimalsanctuary.com
Check them out on Facebook, @ShabbySebring to see Baker’s new finds, and @poppiesfurniturepaintpowder to sign up for Disney’s paint classes. All sign-ups and payments are done online.