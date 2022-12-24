SEBRING — ‘Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house, everyone’s teeth were chattering thereabouts. The family huddled under toasty warm flannel while they watched the weather from a local channel.
Considering Highlands County has both freeze and wind chill warnings, as well as a freeze watch, Santa and his reindeer are probably the only ones who should be out tonight.
The National Weather Service issued the freeze warning early Friday morning. The warning is in effect from 1 a.m to 10 a.m. this morning. The freeze warning means temperatures will probably reach 31 degrees. A freeze watch has been issued for the same hours on Christmas Day. Meteorologist Ali Davis thought Sunday’s watch would likely be upgraded to a warning later today.
NWS is calling for today’s high temperature of 50 degrees and 32 for a low. Sunday’s temperatures are forecast for a high of 48 degrees and 30 degrees for a low. With freeze and frost, crops and plants could die and outdoor plumbing, such as well pipes and pumps, could be damaged. Covering plants and plumbing could mitigate damage. Sun ‘N Lake Golf Course has asked residents not to drive or walk on grass that had frost on it as it might damage the grass.
The wind chill advisory is also in effect from 1 a.m. to 10 a.m. today. The county could see wind chill in the upper 20s. More wind chill watches or warnings could be added for Christmas Day, though it is supposed to be less windy. The big danger with wind chill is hypothermia.
Whether you moved to Florida to get out of the cold or you are loving the break from the heat, you will not have to shovel snow. Although on Jan. 19, 1977, residents woke up with a strange white substance falling from the sky.
Yes, it did snow in Florida but Davis said we won’t be breaking any cold-temperature records this weekend. She did suggest Sunday will be the third coldest Christmas Day, according to Archbold Biological Station’s records. The records are posted from 1969 and show the coldest Christmas Day in 1989 with 41 degrees and 44 in 1983.
The county has opened up a cold weather shelter at Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center at 4509 George Blvd. today and Sunday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. No pets are allowed. If no one goes to the shelters in the first few hours, the shelter will be closed. No transportation is being provided. Clients must bring their own food and linens.
So, stay warm inside as you watch for Santa’s sleigh ride or find him with the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Santa Tracker across the globe at noradsanta.org. Of course, the jolly man is on all the social media platforms too.