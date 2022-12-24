Winter Weather Florida

Beachgoers face the sun on Fort Lauderdale beach, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. While most of the country is under severe cold weather warning, South Florida's high temperature peaked in the mid 80's.

 MARTA LAVANDIER/AP PHOTO

SEBRING — ‘Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house, everyone’s teeth were chattering thereabouts. The family huddled under toasty warm flannel while they watched the weather from a local channel.

Considering Highlands County has both freeze and wind chill warnings, as well as a freeze watch, Santa and his reindeer are probably the only ones who should be out tonight.

