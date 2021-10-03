SEBRING — After months of being closed as an entertainment venue due to the pandemic, the Circle Theatre is ready to reopen with a new manager. Many of you will know his name. He is synonymous in Highlands County with good time rock n roll.
A member of California Toe Jam Band for decades, guitarist and singer Harry Havery is officially the new manager of the Circle Theatre.
Havery began serving part time in July. Oct. 1 was his first official full time day.
“This manager position is something that I’ve been kinda looking at out of the corner of my eye now for a few years,” Havery said. “And there’s been a couple of times when I knew a position was available but it just wasn’t the right time.
“It’s always been on my radar, it’s just, we’ve always been like two ships passing in the night, me and that theater. But this time we lined up.”
Carissa Marine, CEO of Champion For Children Foundation, said of her new employee, “we are thrilled to have Harry Havery join the Champion for Children Foundation family, and lead our Circle Theatre. Along with his own musical and creative talent, Harry brings his incredible passion for live music, downtown entertainment, and the people of our community.
“The Circle Theatre is where prevention programs meet positive community entertainment. Come join us at the Circle Theatre in downtown Sebring and experience Harry’s positive energy and exciting events, all in support of Champion for Children Foundation programs strengthening families and protecting children.”
When asked about the prospect of working with Marine, Havery beamed, “I can tell she’s gonna be a hoot to work with because she’s been nothing but a pleasure so far.”
Havery will have his hands full carrying out his duties, which involve wearing many different hats.
His job description includes but is not limited to, “booking entertainment, putting together kids workshops, renting the place out for private events, cleaning toilets, vacuuming, having the concession stand taken care of, volunteers and websites, publicity, plus a million things I haven’t even thought of yet,” he said with a laugh.
“I had to get a new hat rack for this job and I’ve already got a couple of hat racks.”
When speaking of what he’s been up to in his new post, the Toe Jam Band man said, “From July until now I’ve got 27 acts booked for the theater. Almost all of them are local. So that makes me happy to present some local entertainment.
“Eli Mosley will be performing at the Circle Theatre Jan. 28,” he said when asked about the Bartow artist and local favorite.
“I’m starving for live music from both sides. I’m happy to be playing and I’m happy to be facilitating other people playing. And I’m also happy to be listening to them so I get a triple whammy out of it.”
“We’re looking for sponsors. I’m trying to make all these shows free to the public. Everybody can use some joy in their lives and I feel like music is just a great way to provide that. And I want to make it accessible to our community. So I’m trying very hard to make all our shows free to the community. The only way I can do that is to find sponsors to pay for the bands and the theater.
“I’ve got 27 shows and I’ve got six or seven sponsors so far. The cost to sponsor ranges from $350-400, all the way up to like $7,000. So there’s something in there for everybody. And it can be a business, it can be a non-profit, it can be a family or an individual that just appreciates live music, or historical buildings or Champions For Children Foundation. And it’s a (tax) writeoff too.
“The season is not fully booked yet. I’m still looking and still booking. I’m still vetting different groups. Right now this is gonna run (the current concert bookings) from October to May. In the summer we’ll be busy with children’s workshops and community service type events.”
The first show of the new season fittingly will be California Toe Jam Band, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m.
For more information concerning sponsorship, show dates or anything relating to Champion For Children Foundation, call 863-382-2905 or visit www.championforchildren.org.