SEBRING — Those who haven’t lived in Sebring too long might wonder why the word “vault” appears in the name of a new coffee shop on the Circle. It actually makes sense because there is a vault, like ones found in banks, still in the old Highlands Bank and Trust Co. building.
The Coffee Vault is expected to be open this week in that building, which was built in the 1920s. A “soft” opening was scheduled for this past Friday.
Its hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Krissy Lozowski and Zachary Bello are the co-owners.
They will serve coffee from eight countries that include Costa Rica, Guatemala, Peru, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Brazil. Mexico and Tanzania. They are working with roaster Mister Chris’ Coffee Depot in Frostproof.
Baked goods, bagels and pastries will be offered well as soft drinks, hot drinks and cold drinks.
Bello said Belgian waffle and cinnamon rolls are examples of the breakfast items that will be available.
They will have a “select lunch/dinner menu and will focus on executing the menu very well,” he said. Customers will be able to enjoy beer and wine.
There will be seating for 40 people inside, including eight at the bar. Additional seating will be available outside that includes a covered area in back.
They both had names for the coffee shop and, as Lozowski said, it had to incorporate vault. Bello, who has worked in corrections for a number of years, said a co-worker suggested The Coffee Vault, and they decided to go with it.
As far as what they plan to do with the vault, Bello said that has been discussed. One idea is to have local vendors display their wares in there.
After deciding to go ahead with the coffee shop, Bello headed downtown to the Circle and began looking for a suitable location.
Lozowski said she has a video of Bello walking on the sidewalk, saying ‘you should open a coffee shop here’ and also standing at a storefront noting ‘this place looks great.’
Bello said he liked the bank building because of its historic value and it had the bar.
“It was already renovated and it just had a lot of potential for growth,” he said.
It has been a dream of Lozowski for several years to own a coffee shop. She had planned on opening one in New Hampshire and had put together a business plan and even rented a place. However, the shop didn’t receive the approval of the town council.
“I just had a passion for a coffee setting,” she said. “People are relatively in a good mood before coffee — not so much — but they are happy when they get to a coffee shop, a quaint coffee shop.”
She added, laughing, “Not a high-speed, ‘I just need my coffee because I hate people right now’...
“I don’t want that setting.”
It is important to have great tasting coffee, they say, but so is creating a family-type atmosphere there.
Lozowski said she told people over the years that she was going to open a coffee shop. It has taken a long time, but now that dream has become reality.