AVON PARK — Ja’zyah Cavario Avant Coke, 18, and Rohan Jonathan Coke, 20, both of Avon Park, were arrested by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Tuesday evening. The arrest reports do not state what the relationship is between the two defendants but they share a residence on the 1300 block of South Verona Avenue.
Ja’Zayah faces charges of possession of a weapon or ammo by a Florida delinquent adult, carrying a concealed weapon, unlicensed firearm. Drug trafficking phenethylamines 10 grams or more, and possessing drug equipment.
Rohan is being charged with resisting an officer, obstruction without violence.
According to HCSO arrest reports, Ja’zyah was arrested at 918 Willie Hawk Ave. because he had an active warrant for a probation violation. As he was being searched, deputies allegedly found a “satchel” on him with a 9 mm gun. The gun had one bullet in the chamber and 15 in the magazine. The search also turned up 38 bags with an off-white substance that tested positive for MDMA, also known as ecstasy or Molly, over 26 grams.
The deputy noted the arrest took place about 604 feet away from a church. The criminal history was redacted off the arrest report as were comments after the Miranda rights were read.
Rohan was arrested at the same location by HCSO Tactical Anti-Crime Team. The report shows Rohan also was to be arrested for a probation violation.
The deputy wrote that while Rohan was being placed in cuffs, he was given a command several times, which he allegedly did not obey. He was pushed back twice, which caused deputies to take their eyes off the other suspect.
After a redacted section, the report shows he was taken to jail. Both Cokes have cases listed with the Highlands County Courthouse.