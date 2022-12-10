AVON PARK — Ja’zyah Cavario Avant Coke, 18, and Rohan Jonathan Coke, 20, both of Avon Park, were arrested by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Tuesday evening. The arrest reports do not state what the relationship is between the two defendants but they share a residence on the 1300 block of South Verona Avenue.

Ja’Zayah faces charges of possession of a weapon or ammo by a Florida delinquent adult, carrying a concealed weapon, unlicensed firearm. Drug trafficking phenethylamines 10 grams or more, and possessing drug equipment.

