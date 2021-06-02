During traffic stops, law enforcement often hear statements such as “I can’t afford a ticket!” followed by some other remarks indicating how the officer is somehow to blame for their inability to pay bills or meet other basic needs. Officers are accused of operating “speed traps” or attempting to meet a “ticket quota” of some sort. Neither could be further from the truth. When we are constantly asking the community to drive safer and use some consideration while driving – either by use of social media, newspaper articles, or public speaking events – one can hardly say we don’t try and grab your attention and give ample forewarning that we are serious in our traffic safety efforts.
Now, complaints in regard to traffic violations are nothing new to law enforcement. Driving too fast. Weaving in and out of traffic with nothing but two air molecules between bumpers. Running red lights. Not paying attention to the road and other drivers. Getting in too big of a hurry to get to the next red light. Passing with very little room to spare between oncoming vehicles and the car they are passing. These are a few examples of imbecilic driving and each can be very costly, and we see them far too often.
In the past, we have tried an “educate before enforce” approach to traffic safety. Our monthly traffic safety reports would consistently reflect a near double of warnings over citations. And it did absolutely nothing in the way of making the roadways safer. Matter of fact, it seems to only make matters worse. Time for a change.
Last month, for the first time in as long as I can recall, our citations were significantly higher than warnings. And that is going to continue as long as drivers feel it is more important to drive without the consideration of their fellow travelers. Speed limit signs are clear and present for all to see. There are zero excuses for excessively exceeding those limits. Unless you have an addiction to getting citations.
We will no longer feel sorry for drivers who make the statements such as the one above about not being able to afford a citation. That thought should have crossed the mind of the driver as soon as they sat in the driver’s seat and turned the key. Our job is to keep motorists safe as they travel in, around, or through Lake Placid. And we will do so unapologetically. You cannot afford a citation. You cannot afford to get into an accident. You cannot afford to get seriously injured, or seriously injure another due to your inconsiderate driving action. You cannot afford to kill or be killed due to your inconsiderate driving action.
Folks, it is time to slow down and use some respect and regard for others on the road. You are no more important than any other driver on the roadway. We will continue our strong enforcement of traffic safety. If you receive a citation in Lake Placid, you brought it upon yourself and therefore must accept your responsibility and the circumstances thereof.
I encourage you to share this with anyone you know who travels Lake Placid. Young and old alike, never had a citation in all the years you’ve been driving? Well speed through LP and we will help you out. As always, we challenge the community to keep our traffic citation numbers low by following the laws of the road and being considerate. Your inconsideration will be expensive.
James Fansler is Lake Placid police chief. He can be reached at lakeplacidchief@gmail.com .