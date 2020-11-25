Give a child (or husband) an Oreo cookie and you can be pretty sure he won’t just bite into it savoring chocolate cookie with sweet creamy middle.
Instead, he will take that cookie apart so that he can eat the middle all by itself; leaving two chocolate cookie halves laced with just enough icing for a smooth landing downed by a glass of milk.
It’s just the way it is and not to change anytime soon.
I sometimes feel that is what has happened to Thanksgiving.
Somewhere between pumpkin festivals, fall colors and Halloween shindigs we slide right into Christmas shopping and celebrating, embracing the two halves but having forgotten the sweet cream delectable of Thanksgiving.
Now in the cookie eating example, the cream is the central focus. I believe it would benefit us all if we let Thanksgiving have its rightful place … not just at the holiday … but daily.
There’s an old hymn that encourages us to count our blessings and name them one by one. So, instead of just generally thanking God, what if we truly named one thing at a time … one tasty bite of the middle cream … and stayed there a while.
Let’s say we are thankful for God’s provision during a difficult period of time. Instead of just saying thanks, what if we named specifically the way in which he provided, inspired, uplifted and blessed you.
I’ve told this story before, but it begs repeating.
Husband out of work due to illness. A new enfolded family trying to adjust and function as one. Christmas on the way with no visible signs of how we will be able to give gifts to our sons. It was hard to be grateful when looking down at the circumstances instead of up to our Provider God.
Oh, yes, we prayed. But perhaps a bit half-heartedly (though our hearts told a different story of his faithfulness in the past). At the time, the Lord seemed far away.
And then the call came from a church friend asking if they could drop off a box of noodles to help during this time. A box of noodles. Didn’t that take all.
However, when they arrived with bags of groceries along with a box … huge carton … of every kind of pasta you can think of, our mouths hung open. They brought smiles, hugs, provisions and prayers.
In the weeks ahead, every package of pasta was gratefully lifted to the Lord in detailed thanksgiving for his unique ways of uplifting our spirits while providing for our needs.
It is a sweet memory of the ‘cream in the middle’ that warms my heart still. Selah