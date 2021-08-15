As I typed up the prior week’s feature, my feline writing buddy was intent on whatever was going on outside the window. Taking a break to stretch a moment and refill my coffee mug, I peeked and recoiled. Rushing to the exterior door, I ran through a head count of the furry freeloaders. All accounted for, I took a breath then walked out to investigate.
It turned out to be a large possum which had met its demise, but from what wasn’t apparent as a group of black vultures had already begun their work. This is what had drawn the cat’s attention. As they hopped about, vying for a better vantage point to enjoy the carrion, I marveled at the activity already reducing this mammal to a food source. While dead critters may be a bit, ahem, distasteful to discuss, the world of carrion eaters is incredibly fascinating.
The black vultures were quickly working the carcass and I knew it wouldn’t be very long until all the meat had been consumed. By the end of the first day all that was left was the skull, skin and bones. Within the reduced skeleton, flesh flies glinted in the sunlight, reflecting hues of metallic blues and green.
While the idea of flesh flies might seem “icky,” bluebottle and greenbottle flies are so predictable, forensic examiners can determine time of death by observing the species and life stage of carrion flies they find. These flies have specific and rapid growth cycles, allowing a timeline to be readily established simply by noting which stage of larvae from various species is currently present.
I would have liked to leave the carcass to see if we might find a cluster of carrion beetles later in the week, but I was outvoted. Feeding on the fly larvae, or maggots, adult burying beetles are quite beautiful creatures. Bright orange and black, they get their name from their activity of “sinking” small dead creatures into shallow depressions they excavate and then cover with bits of leaves and such.
We don’t give much thought to the world of carrion eaters or the importance of their clean up activities, but nature just wouldn’t work without them.