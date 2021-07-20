As a member of the hispanic community, it is incredible to see the Cuban people going completely against their socialist government. They have suffered extensively under the false promises of a socialist government and have watched while the powerful few are able to thrive.
Having met many Cuban immigrants over my relatively short life, I have felt the resentment and anger that the Cuban people hold against their government. Furthermore, as a citizen of the United States, I am disgusted with the way that the Democratic Party has addressed the situation. Rather than provide a beacon of hope for the oppressed people of Cuba, they simply overlook the true reason the protests are happening in the first place. In President Biden’s statement on the protests, there was no mention of the socialist system of government that the Cuban people are revolting against. There was no mention of the Cuban police shooting unarmed crowds, no mention of protesters disappearing, or any mention of the internet being cut from the island nation.
What is even more shocking is the fact that the socialist wing of the Democratic Party is still attempting to defend the socialist system of government. The star representative for the party, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, tried pinning the blame on the United States. She tweeted, “We also must name the U.S contribution to Cuban suffering: our 60-year-old embargo.”
Other members of this faction inside the Democratic Party have either remained completely silent or followed AOC’s idea that the blame should be placed on the United States. These members, and the Democratic Party as a whole, are too scared to condemn the socialist government, which they believe would lead to disapproval of their own liberal viewpoints. The crumbling of the Cuban government can easily bring down the entire idea of “democratic socialism,” a platform that led to many Democratic representatives being elected back in 2018.
Looking towards the future, the Democratic Party’s weak stance on the Cuban uprisings will only contribute to the conservative trends found amongst hispanic voters. The 2020 Presidential Election showed the Democratic Party that the hispanic vote was no longer a given, particularly in Miami. Many Cuban Americans were voting more conservatively due to fears that the Democratic Party was incorporating socialism ideals into their platform. This fear is only validated by the party refusing to condemn the Cuban government and ignore the truth about Cuba. Whereas Democratic leaders are overlooking the issue, Republican leaders are taking the opportunity to gain Cuban support.
Governor Ron DeSantis has been especially vocal on the issue, pressing the president to strengthen his stance against the Cuban dictatorship. Governor DeSantis has proposed the idea of bringing internet access to Cuba so that the revolution can continue to spread through online means, an idea that may not be entirely in his authority.
The Cuban people are really a group that deserve our respect and our support. Prior to the revolution led by Fidel Castro and Che Guevara, they were a strong nation that was modernizing at a consistent rate. The arrival of socialism stopped all of their advances and left it a nation stuck in time. The work of the Cuban people serves to remind the world that a government is only validated by the people, and the power remains with the people.