My husband, Ken, remembers when he would take negative film into a dark room and with the use of special lighting, chemicals and know-how, develop the impressions captured on film. Then they would be hung on a line to dry.
The dark room was a special place. As beautiful pictures emerged, inspiration for more photography was born.
However, sometimes we come into a dark room of our own.
Perhaps we’re invited in through sorrow, sickness, other losses or setbacks. No matter how we get there, it’s not a place that inspires us to move forward. If anything, it will keep us looking back and paralyze us by its grip.
Today, with so many negative and extraordinary changes happening in our world related to our finances, moral footing and safety, we seem caught in a web that we can’t escape.
And though unbidden, worry seeps into all the tenuous spaces.
Recently, I saw these words on a church sign, “Worry is the dark room where negative develops.”
This dark room is not a place that will inspire us to move forward, but rather drag us down into negativity. And that is not where we need to be.
We may find ourselves dwelling on losses and not see any light at the end of the tunnel. Fear my also raise its ugly head. Before we know it, we are shaking our heads in dismay and wringing our hands in despair.
So, what is the solution?
The Scriptures point us to the One who created the world, who sustains the world and who will come again to restore the world. A new heaven and a new earth is promised. Jesus Christ is sovereign and invites us to himself and his kingdom.
In order to take hold of this promise, we must come willingly to Jesus Christ and see that he is our life, our breath, our present and our future. Jesus said in John 10:10 NKJ, “I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly.”
Abundant life is lavish life … internally and eternally. When we receive his life, we have a new perspective on all that is happening around us. And his peace resides in us through the Holy Spirit taking up residence in our lives.
So, respond to Jesus’ invitation in Matthew 11:28 and remove worry and let the negative turn into a positive image of inspiration and hope.
“Come to Me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.” Selah