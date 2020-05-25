Editor’s note: This is part one of a two-part series about the founders of Pinecrest Country Club in 1926.
They were part-time residents of Avon Park spanning the years 1890-1943. They are remembered for their achievements during their lifetime for local history and American history. They were the Davidsons: father, Harlan Page, recognized as the founder, president and superintendent of the prestigious Northwestern Military and Naval Academy (100 years), Highland Park, Illinois and his son, Col. Royal Page Davidson as educator and commandant of cadets at his father’s academy. He is famous for being the leading pioneer and inventor of the first military armored car in the United States (1898) and the founder of Pinecrest Country Club (Pinecrest Golf Club) 1926.
Harlan Page and his wife Adelaide first made their way into Florida and the new town of Avon Park in 1890. They arrived via stagecoach from Fort Meade, a service that Oliver Crosby had initiated a year earlier. The Davidsons more than likely met Oliver Crosby, the founder of the four-year-old town, and Crosby more than likely sold them property. Crosby was against liquor in his new town and Harlan Page was also very much against liquor, bars, taverns and saloons being active in the temperance movement. That may have encouraged him to invest in Pinecrest Lakes, a 129-acre parcel overlooking Lake Lotela for a hotel and golf course in the future. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to accomplish this. He passed away Jan. 20, 1913 in Avon Park. Interment was at Northwestern Military Academy in Highland Park, Illinois. He was 75 years old. His son, Col. Royal Page became president and superintendent of the academy the following year.
Royal Page and his wife Clara (Colwell) Davidson and his sister Alice Davidson arrived in Avon Park via stagecoach from the Fort Meade railroad depot in 1892. The Davidsons were newlyweds. This was the start of traveling back and forth to Wisconsin.
They first built a house on the hill overlooking Lake Lotela on the east side. A young doctor, Augustine Gandier and wife, Edna built on the south side of Lake Lotela and called their place “Hollyhurst.” It was reported that he planted many varieties of holly and hickory nut trees on the property, hence the name Hollyhurst.
Jennie Colwell (mother of Clara Davidson) came in 1895 and had a home on North Verona Avenue. She invited Dr. Gandier to stay free at Twin Oaks any time that he was making calls in town. There were no roads at that time. One night as the doctor entered a stall to hitch a mule, he was kicked in the head. He was carried away in serious condition on a stretcher. It was Mrs. Colwell who made financial arrangements for him to enter a Baltimore hospital. As a result of Mrs. Colwell’s kindness to the doctor, Hollyhurst came into the hands of Mrs. Colwell who sold it to the Davidsons.
The Davidsons rebuilt the house, making it into a two-story colonial mansion remodeling again in 1926 to become one of the landmarks of Avon Park. Ben Hinkley came in 1903 with his wife Allie Mae (Woodruff) and three children from Green Bay, Wisconsin. He was hired as the caretaker for Hollyhurst and the Davidson groves. The Hinkley family lived on the property.
It was 1922 and Armistice Day was approaching. The Davidsons wanted to give a gift to the City of Avon Park. They chose the American flag with a flagpole to be installed on The Mall. The flagpole would be tall enough for the flag to be flown above the treetops. He chose a 110-foot flagpole and contracted for a base and a bronze engraved plaque. Dedication took place on Armistice Day (Veterans Day) Nov. 11, for the “Davidson Memorial,” even though he and Clara would not be able to attend.
The flagpole and plaque came down during a hurricane in later years and was never put back. The plaque was stored with the city for many years. Thanks to a group of community-minded citizens headed by Ricky Helms, president, and Beth Helms, board member of the Avon Park Historical Society, raised funds to have the plaque restored. Rededication of the “Davidson Memorial” plaque took place Feb. 19, 2018 in front of the Avon Park Museum at the flagpole. The plaque was placed on the base of the flagpole with this inscription: “OFF WITH YOUR HAT AS THE FLAG GOES BY! UNCOVER THE YOUNGSTER’S HEAD! TEACH HIM TO HOLD IT HOLY AND HIGH, FOR THE SAKE OF ITS SACRED DEAD”. Presented by Col. and Mrs. R.P. Davidson — Armistice Day, 1922.
In 1925, Royal Page began to develop the tract of land on Lake Lotela that his father purchased 35 years earlier. He wanted to carry out his father’s plans for a hotel and golf course. He hired William Heim, Avon Park architect, to design a clubhouse and hotel and Bertie Way, golf course architect of Cleveland, to design the nine-hole golf course. Both were completed in 1926. The collapse of the Florida Land Boom delayed construction of the resort hotel followed by the Great Depression of the 1930s forcing Col. Royal Page to sell Pinecrest Lakes Country Club.
In 1936 new ownership, construction of the first stage of the hotel and the enlargement of the golf course (18-holes) by architect Donald Ross. The final stage of the hotel would occur in 1950. William Heim was the architect for this entire 24-year project using the original plans drawn for Royal Page Davidson in 1925. The property was sold several times over the years. The resort hotel was unable to survive due to competition from other modern Florida hotels. Finally, time and termites got the best of the Pinecrest Hotel. The hotel closed in 1973 and was razed in 2007.
By 1942, Col. Royal Page and his wife were living permanently in Avon Park. He was retired. They were celebrating their life by sending a special Christmas card to all their friends in the form of a proclamation: “This being the 50th year of married life of Royal and Clara Davidson and furthermore the 50th year of their life with Northwestern Military and Naval Academy, seems fitting to observe this Christmas and New Year season with a special Golden Anniversary proclamation!…a sincere wish for a Christmas filled with happiness and a new year that will bring good health, contentment and the joy that comes with service. May the year 1942 bring peace to all mankind.” — Royal and Clara Davidson.
It was their last Christmas together. Col. Royal Page passed away 31 days later (Jan.16, 1943) in Avon Park. He was 72 years old. Interment was at Northwestern Military and Naval Academy, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.
The second part of this series will be about Col. Royal Page Davidson, the inventor.
Source: National Register of Historic Places; Pinecrest Golf Course History; Chicago Tribune, 1988; Avon Park Sun-1943; The First Hundred Years of Avon Park by Leoma Maxwell, Records of the Old Settlers Association—Avon Park Archives.
