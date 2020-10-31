Was President Donald Trump out of control at the first debate between him and Biden? You bet ya’ he was! And so would I as well as many others under the same circumstances. I put myself in his position. He has the entire weight of the future well being of this nation on his shoulders. He knows just as we do, if the Dems win, we will implode as a nation and it will not take long. This affects all of us and worst of all, all our kids and grandkids. Who would have ever thought an election in the USA would come down to a choice between democracy or communism? That’s insane.
The moderator, Chris Wallace, does not like President Trump and there has always been a “bad vibe” or “bad blood” between them. He planned the whole time to ask old, tired, worn out, stupid questions in order to set him off. It worked. The one about whether or not he would condemn, once and for all tonight, “white supremacy” is one example. President Trump has condemned that countless of times in the past, loud and clear and was simply over it.
Creating the “perfect storm,” President Trump was sick or at least getting sick that night. I don’t know about you, but when I’m getting sick, I lose all patience and can be as mean as a snake when having to deal with stupidity.
Yes, the first debate was a train-wreck and maybe the president should have taken a chill pill but Biden was not on his best behavior either. Joe Biden surprised me that he was as “coherent” as he was at least that night, but he will always be a puppet of the far-left radical extremists that will destroy this country.
In a perfect world when it comes down to a Republican or Democrat being elected for the president of the United States, we should not have to stress about who wins. Both parties should share the values for us and our country.
The fact we are facing this is ridiculous.
A vote for Joe Biden is a vote to destroy the United States of America as we know it. Our liberties and freedoms will be gone and remember, it’s not good ole’ Joe “Burisma” Biden running the show.
Well, the second debate went great. The moderator, Kristen Welker, did a fine job. For the most part she was polite and showed respect to the president and he was the same back to her.
While most of us have been aware for a long time about the connection between Joe and his son, Hunter, and his ties with the natural gas and oil company, Burisma, in Ukraine as well as the China connection, many still are not. The word “bombshell” has lost its true meaning because everything now a days is bombshell. I guess the one that dropped last week concerning Tony Bobulinski, who was Hunter’s business partner, the laptop and three cell phones could be considered the mother of all bombshells. The one person who saw this coming before anyone else was Barack Obama. When Joe was deciding whether or not to run for president, Barack said, “Joe, you don’t have to do this. You really don’t have to do this!” Barack knew Joe running could open Pandora’s box.
If you know the details of Joe and Hunter’s dealings with foreign countries, it’s as bad as corruption gets. Hunter received millions of dollars from these countries in exchange for “hooking” their officials up with his dad when he was vice president. Of course, these countries want “favors” in return for their investment. That is “Quid Quo Pro Joe!!”
By the way, this is not Russia disinformation, according to our “great” FBI. The FBI has been in possession of this evidence and responsible for its security, which should make us all think it’s in good hands. The problem is, what the hell is Christopher Wray still doing there as the head guy? He was right in the middle of the corrupt $42 million Russia fairytale fantasy investigation. I hope we hear nothing this time about bleach bit and hammers. A corrupt part of our mainstream media and big tech are doing everything in their power trying to hide the scandal and protect Joe Biden. I’m sure there were a lot more in Joe’s circle profiting from this “pay for play” scheme.
Unfortunately, this is considered business as usual with many in Washington and that’s exactly how they got rich over the years. These crooked politicians can’t handle President Trump having his eye on them and stifling their crooked game. This is why they hate him.
Remember, President Trump was rich before he got into politics unlike Joe Biden and many others in the Swamp who got into politics to get rich.
Robert Gilbert is a Sebring resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily the Highlands News-Sun.